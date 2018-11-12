Voting rights groups sue to block Scott from participating in recount

Voting rights groups are asking a federal district court to block Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) from playing any role in recounting or certifying the result of the state’s contested Senate race.

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida Tallahassee Division on Monday. Common Cause and the League of Women Voters of Florida are arguing Scott has tried to intimidate election officials by repeatedly threatening law enforcement intervention in the vote-counting process.

“Being tasked with certifying the results of an election in which one is running for office poses a risk of bias under the best of circumstances,” the groups said in their request for a temporary restraining order.

"But Defendant Scott’s efforts to use the authority of his office to advance his campaign and his political party have been extreme.”

Scott has sued the Broward County and Palm Beach supervisors of elections, accusing the officials of being engaged in rampant fraud and trying to steal the election for his opponent incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida attorney general directs law enforcement to take steps to ‘guarantee integrity' in elections Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline Scott takes additional legal action as Florida recount moves forward MORE (D).

On Monday a state judge ruled against Scott’s request to have the voting machines used in Broward County impounded, finding no evidence of voter fraud.

As of the filing, Scott was ahead of his opponent Sen. Bill Nelson (D) by 13,000 votes or approximately .18 percentage points. Under the Florida law, a candidate is entitled to a manual recount if the margin of victory is less than .25 percentage points.

The voting rights groups say Scott’s recent actions demonstrate an intent to use the power of his office to interfere with the vote-counting process and tilt the results of the election in his favor.