Paul Pelosi attacker found guilty of federal kidnapping, assault charges

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/16/23 2:39 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/16/23 2:39 PM ET

The man who broke into former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) San Francisco home and violently attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, was found guilty on federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges on Thursday.

The jury found David DePape, 43, guilty on both counts, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, which is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors had indicted DePape on charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal officer or employee and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official after he entered the former Speaker’s home in the early morning of Oct. 28, 2022 and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The jury began deliberating on Wednesday and returned the verdict on Thursday morning local time.

DePape faces up to life in prison, court filings indicate. He also still faces trial on state charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and residential burglary.

Both Paul Pelosi and DePape testified during the roughly one-week trial, with the proceedings turning emotional at times.

Pelosi reportedly detailed the incident at length, describing his shock upon waking up and finding DePape, who asked “Where’s Nancy?”

DePape told Paul Pelosi he would tie him up while they waited for the former speaker to return, who was in Washington, D.C. at the time, Pelosi testified. DePape allowed Pelosi to enter the bathroom, where he dialed 911.

Video footage of the incident showed that upon police’s arrival at the home, DePape hit him with the hammer. 

Testifying in his own defense, DePape admitted to breaking into Pelosi’s home, describing to jurors show he went there to talk to the former Speaker about alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 election. 

A spokesperson for the former Speaker said the family were grateful were the outpouring of support.

“Speaker Pelosi and her family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes for Mr. Pelosi from so many across the country during this difficult time,” Pelosi spokesman Aaron Bennett said in a statement. “The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week.  Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery.”

