Giuliani calls on Fulton County judge to schedule hearing on motion to toss Georgia indictment

Rudy Giuliani called on a Georgia state judge Thursday to schedule a hearing over a motion to throw out his criminal indictment on election interference charges.

The demand comes nearly four months after the motion was originally filed on Sept. 8.

Giuliani pleaded not guilty to a set of charges surrounding the broad Georgia election interference case, which saw 19 people charged with crimes, including former President Trump. Prosecutors alleged Giuliani knowingly lied in attempts to sway Georgia electors to overturn the 2020 election results.

Attorneys for the former New York City mayor argued in the September dismissal motion that there were “deficiencies” in the original indictment.

“Defendant moves this Court to quash the indictment against him, as it is not perfect in form and substance, fails to provide sufficient notice as to what he must defend against at trial, and the pleadings in said indictment are insufficient to protect him from double jeopardy in a separate prosecution,” his attorneys wrote.

The motion describes the 98-page indictment against Giuliani and the other defendants as “conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech.”

Four of the 19 defendants have pleaded guilty to crimes to avoid trial, including three of Trump’s attorneys. A trial date is not yet set for the case, but prosecutors requested it begin in August.