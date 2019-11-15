Gates sentencing set for next month

President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California Kavanaugh hailed by conservative gathering in first public speech since confirmation MORE’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates Rick GatesJury set to begin deliberating in Stone trial Roger Stone won't testify as defense prepares to rest case The Hill's 12:30 Report: Dems, GOP dig in for public impeachment hearings MORE will be sentenced in his criminal case on Dec. 17, according to a court filing published Friday.

Gates, who provided valuable testimony to former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSpeier says impeachment inquiry shows 'very strong case of bribery' by Trump Gowdy: I '100 percent' still believe public congressional hearings are 'a circus' Comey: Mueller 'didn't succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency' MORE in his case against former Trump advisers Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortManafort sought to hurt Clinton 2016 campaign efforts in key states: NYT Ex-Trump campaign official testifies Stone gave updates on WikiLeaks email dumps Paul Manafort's former son-in-law sentenced to 9 years in prison for scamming Dustin Hoffman, others MORE and Roger Stone Roger Jason StoneRoger Stone jury ends first day of deliberation without a verdict Jury set to begin deliberating in Stone trial Former InfoWars conspiracist appeals after judge tosses .6M suit against Mueller, CIA MORE, pleaded guilty last year to charges including conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators.

Part of Gates’s plea involved his cooperation with Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and a maximum prison term of nearly six years.

Gates’s testimony was crucial in the case against Manafort, which led to a conviction on tax and bank fraud charges and a 7.5-year prison sentence. He was also called as a witness against Stone, who was convicted Friday of lying to the U.S. Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Gates, a former political consultant and lobbyist, is one of multiple Trump associates to have been ensnared in Mueller’s investigation, which concluded in March. Besides working as a campaign adviser, Gates also served on Trump’s presidential inaugural committee.