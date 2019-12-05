Giffords, Demand Justice to pressure GOP senators to reject Trump judicial pick

Gun safety organization Giffords and judicial group Demand Justice plan to launch a joint ad campaign to pressure Republican senators to reject one of President Trump Donald John TrumpStates slashed 4,400 environmental agency jobs in past decade: study Biden hammers Trump over video of world leaders mocking him Iran building hidden arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles in Iraq: report MORE's circuit court nominees.

The groups will run an ad campaign targeting GOP Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate confirms Trump pick labeled 'not qualified' by American Bar Association Republicans raise concerns over Trump pardoning service members Collins opposes Trump's district court pick MORE (Maine), John Cornyn John CornynPush to investigate Bidens sets up potential for Senate turf war Pressure grows on House GOP leaders to hold line ahead of impeachment trial GOP senators warn Trump trade deal will go into 2020 if deal not reached this week MORE (Texas), Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstRepublicans raise concerns over Trump pardoning service members Congress braces for chaotic December Senate roundtable showcases importance and needs of women entrepreneurs MORE (Iowa), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerHillicon Valley: House passes anti-robocall bill | Senators inch forward on privacy legislation | Trump escalates fight over tech tax | Illinois families sue TikTok | Senators get classified briefing on ransomware Senators urge FERC to protect critical infrastructure from Huawei threats Senators sound alarm on dangers of ransomware attacks after briefing MORE (Colo.) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisNC rep explores Tillis primary challenge Republicans raise concerns over Trump pardoning service members Tillis challenger dropping GOP primary bid in North Carolina MORE (N.C.), all of whom are up for reelection in 2020, asking them to vote against Trump nominee Lawrence VanDyke.

A vote on VanDyke's confirmation to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is slated for next week.

The ads, which particularly highlight VanDyke's gun rights stances, will run on Facebook and Instagram starting Friday.

"This NRA mouthpiece shouldn't be a judge. Vote no," one of the ads will say, referring to the National Rifle Association.

There will also be advertisements customized with the name of each senator.

Christopher Kang, Demand Justice's chief counsel, said in a statement that VanDyke "would use his lifetime judicial appointment to advance the NRA’s latest strategy — using our courts to strike down common-sense measures to prevent gun violence."

"Senators cannot claim to be horrified by mass shootings and then vote for a judge who will reject any effort to address them,” Kang added.

Giffords managing director Robin Lloyd said in the statement that "VanDyke's pledged fealty to the gun lobby’s agenda disqualifies him from a lifetime judicial appointment."

"If the Senate cares about ensuring that the people’s elected representatives retain the ability to craft solutions to the nation’s ongoing gun violence crisis, they must vote no on VanDyke,” Lloyd said.

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Nathan Brand called the ads "stunts by far-left groups working for their big dollar donors, not the American people."

“Left-wing special interests are desperate to obstruct a Republican U.S. Senate majority working to continue the best economic turnaround in U.S. history," Brand said in a statement to The Hill.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinSenate confirms Trump pick labeled 'not qualified' by American Bar Association Feinstein endorses Christy Smith for Katie Hill's former House seat Director of National Intelligence Maguire should stand for the whistleblower MORE (D-Calif.) has previously raised questions about VanDyke's past statements on gun control, asking him about responses to a 2014 NRA questionnaire in which the senator said VanDyke answered that “Gun control laws are misdirected."

Updated: 6:20 p.m.