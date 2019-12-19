Buttigieg, Klobuchar lay out criteria for potential judicial nominees

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Donald Glover to hold campaign event with Andrew Yang Buttigieg slips in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) laid out their criteria for picking federal court nominees in a rare round of questions about the judiciary at Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.

The candidates were asked how they would approach nominating judges given the success that President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublican group targets Graham in ad calling for fair Senate trial Democratic presidential candidates react to Trump impeachment: 'No one is above the law' Trump attacks Schumer at fiery rally in Michigan MORE has had in shifting the judiciary to the right with the help of rapid confirmations by the GOP-controlled Senate.

“I would appoint judges who are in the vein of people like Elena Kagan Elena KaganJustices grapple with multibillion-dollar ObamaCare case Overnight Energy: EPA watchdog slams agency chief after deputy fails to cooperate in probe | Justices wrestle with reach of Clean Water Act | Bipartisan Senate climate caucus grows Justices wrestle with reach of Clean Water Act MORE, and Justice [Stephen] Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorPress: Pelosi strikes back, hatred is a sin Justices appear cautious of expanding gun rights in NY case Divided Supreme Court leans toward allowing Trump to end DACA MORE, and let's not forget the Notorious RBG,” Klobuchar said, using the nickname for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGinsburg on Trump's call for court to end impeachment: 'The president is not a lawyer' Will the Supreme Court protect the rule of law, or Donald Trump? Documentary on John Lewis set for release next year MORE.

Klobuchar added that the next Democratic president will need to make judicial confirmations more of a priority than previous administrations have.

“That is one thing that we all learned from when President Obama was in, and that was that he was dealing with an economic crisis and it was hard to do it right away. But we have to immediately start putting judges on the bench to fill vacancies so that we can reverse the horrific nature of these Trump judges,” she said.

Buttigieg, who has made the most explicit push of any White House hopeful to reform the courts, said he would nominate judges and justices who value civil rights.

“It is critical that we have justices who understand that American freedom includes reproductive rights and reproductive freedom, but that's not all,” he said. “I expect an understanding that voting rights are human rights. I expect an understanding that equality is required of us all.”

“And I expect a level of respect for the rule of law that prevents this body from coming to be viewed as just one more partisan battlefield, which is why I will not only appoint judges and justices who reflect this worldview, but also begin moving to reform the body itself as our country has done at least half a dozen times in its history so that it is not one more political battlefield every single time a vacancy comes up,” he added.

Buttigieg has floated the idea of packing the Supreme Court with additional seats for justices and other steps designed to make federal courts less partisan.

The court questions at Thursday's debate came a day after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a key tenet of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the individual mandate, is unconstitutional. Democratic attorneys general have already vowed to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.