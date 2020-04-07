Texas Democrats sue to expand mail-in voting amid pandemic

The Texas Democratic Party on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to expand vote-by-mail access amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the current rules, only voters who meet relatively narrow criteria can mail in ballots, meaning most of the state’s voting would occur in person, despite public health guidance to avoid public gatherings.

“Republicans have opposed vote-by-mail without providing any credible justification,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “As our city and county leaders issue shelter-in-place orders and our residents are urged to stay inside, we must protect Texans’ ability to cast a ballot without jeopardizing their health or safety.”

The state is scheduled to hold a primary runoff on July 14. The runoff was first scheduled for May 26 but was pushed back by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas).

Developing...