Judge halts Trump campaign's mail-voting lawsuit against Pennsylvania

A federal judge in Pennsylvania on Sunday halted the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against the state over how it sends and counts mail-in ballots.

Nicholas Ranjan of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Pennsylvania, who was appointed by President Trump Donald John TrumpTwo 'The Apprentice' producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE, ruled Sunday that Trump’s lawsuit against the secretary of state and 67 county election boards should be put on hold while state court cases about voting move forward, CNN reported.

"After carefully considering the arguments raised by the parties, the Court finds that the appropriate course is abstention, at least for the time being. In other words, the Court will apply the brakes to this lawsuit, and allow the Pennsylvania state courts to weigh in and interpret the state statutes that undergird Plaintiffs' federal- constitutional claims," Ranjan reportedly wrote Sunday.

The Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and four Pennsylvania Republican members of Congress — Glenn Thompson Glenn (G.T.) W. ThompsonWill the next coronavirus relief package leave essential workers behind? Sheila Jackson Lee tops colleagues in House floor speaking days over past decade Koch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill MORE, Mike Kelly George (Mike) Joseph KellyRep. Dan Meuser tests positive for COVID-19 Watchdog calls for probe into Gohmert 'disregarding public health guidance' on COVID-19 Massie plans to donate plasma after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies MORE, John Joyce John JoyceThe Hill's Coronavirus Report: GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani says DC policymakers need to do more to support ventures and 'solo-preneurs'; Federal unemployment benefits expire as coronavirus deal-making deadlocks Hillicon Valley: Livestreaming service Twitch suspends Trump account | Reddit updates hate speech policy, bans subreddits including The_Donald | India bans TikTok Trump campaign sues Pennsylvania, county election boards over mail-in voting MORE and Guy Reschenthaler Guy ReschenthalerGOP lawmakers raise questions about WHO's coronavirus timeline Trump's WHO decision raises bipartisan concerns in House Hillicon Valley: Livestreaming service Twitch suspends Trump account | Reddit updates hate speech policy, bans subreddits including The_Donald | India bans TikTok MORE — had filed the lawsuit at the end of June.

Ranjan had previously said Trump needed to provide evidence of fraud in Pennsylvania voting this year because Democrats had sought it, according to CNN.

The lawsuit over Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting, which the state expanded last year to allow anyone to vote by mail without a reason, comes as Trump continues to bash mail-in voting and repeat unfounded claims that it leads to voter fraud.

“The President's fight against the problems of Pennsylvania's radical new vote-by-mail system has been running on parallel tracks in state and federal court for some time," Trump campaign deputy manger Justin Clark said in a statement in response to the judge's decision to pause the case.

"The judge's stay today is simply a recognition that the multitude of issues surrounding Pennsylvania's dangerous voting system—including ballot harvesting and double voting—touch both federal and state constitutional issues. The federal court is simply going to reserve its judgment on this in the hopes that the state court will resolve these serious issues and guarantee that every Pennsylvanian has their vote counted—once," Clark added.