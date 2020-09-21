Judge rejects Trump campaign challenge to Nevada mail-in voting expansion

A federal judge in Nevada threw out a lawsuit from President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE's campaign challenging the state's expansion of mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge James Mahan dismissed the case on Friday, ruling that the campaign's list of potential harms from the new Nevada law were overly speculative and amounted to little more than policy disagreements with state officials.

"Although they purport to allege constitutional harms that go beyond these policy disagreements, at this juncture, plaintiffs’ allegations remain just that," wrote Mahan, who was appointed to the federal district court in Nevada by former President George W. Bush.

The Nevada secretary of state's office declined a request for comment.

Nevada passed a law last month requiring mail-in ballots to be sent to all active voters and for ballots to be accepted up to three days after Election Day.

The Trump campaign — along with the Republican National Committee and the Nevada GOP — quickly sued the secretary of state, tasked with carrying out the new requirements, arguing that the expansion of mail-in ballots would increase voter fraud and cause confusion among residents.

But Mahan said in his decision Friday that the allegations weren't sufficient to sustain the lawsuit.

"Even if accepted as true, plaintiffs’ pleadings allude to vote dilution that is impermissibly generalized," Mahan wrote. "Plaintiffs never describe how their member voters will be harmed by vote dilution where other voters will not."

A lawyer for the Trump campaign did not respond when asked for comment.

—Updated at 6:07 p.m.