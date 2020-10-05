Supreme Court reinstates witness requirement for South Carolina absentee ballots

The Supreme Court on Monday reinstated a restriction in South Carolina requiring that absentee voters provide a witness signature along with their ballot.

The ruling was a win for Republicans who had asked the justices to revive the rule in order to mitigate potential voter fraud, though election law experts say their concerns are not based in reality and that mail-in voting is safe.

The order largely reversed a lower court that had sided with challengers who said the need to obtain a witness signature created an unconstitutional burden on voting rights during the pandemic. But the order does not apply to votes that were already cast or are received within the next two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restriction is likely to have a greater impact on supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump's COVID-19 fight CNN anchor confronts senior Trump campaign adviser after motorcade: Trump's 'downplaying the virus' Biden again tests negative for COVID-19 MORE, who are more likely than President Trump Donald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump's COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says 'appropriate precautions' were taken for Trump's outing to see supporters MORE’s backers to vote by mail.

The development comes as recent polling shows that Trump and Biden are in a statistical dead heat in South Carolina, which has not gone for the Democratic nominee in more than 40 years.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughManchin becomes first Democrat to meet with Trump's Supreme Court pick GOP super PAC preparing M ad blitz in South Carolina to boost Graham Meeting Trump Supreme Court pick a bridge too far for some Democrats MORE, a Trump appointee, said reinstating the restriction is appropriate because it is supported by state election officials and could help avoid disruption that may accompany the lifting of the witness requirement just weeks away from the vote.

“For many years, this Court has repeatedly emphasized that federal courts ordinarily should not alter state election rules in the period close to an election,” Kavanaugh wrote.

The court’s more conservative members — Justices Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasSupreme Court could threaten Biden agenda The parties aren't playing by the same rules when replacing justices 'Long conference' may signal direction of post-Ginsburg court MORE, Samuel Alito Samuel Alito'Long conference' may signal direction of post-Ginsburg court Trump, GOP aim to complete reshaping of federal judiciary Abortion, gun rights, ObamaCare at stake with Supreme Court pick MORE and Neil Gorsuch Neil GorsuchManchin becomes first Democrat to meet with Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett ad war exceeds Kavanaugh fight 'Long conference' may signal direction of post-Ginsburg court MORE — would have gone further by requiring those who have already cast absentee ballots without a witness signature to vote again.

There were no noted dissents from the order.