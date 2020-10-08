Appeals court reinstates Nov. 3 due date for Wisconsin mail ballots

A federal appeals court on Thursday reinstated a Nov. 3 due date for mail ballots in Wisconsin in a ruling that a dissenting judge argued would disenfranchise thousands of voters.

The 2-1 ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit halted a district judge’s order that relaxed a number of restrictions in order to ease voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In dissent, Judge Ilana Rovner called the ruling a “travesty” that will cause "many thousands of Wisconsin citizens [to] lose their right to vote."

“Good luck and G-d bless, Wisconsin,” Rovner, a George H.W. Bush appointee, wrote. “You are going to need it.”

The other two judges on the panel were appointed by former President Reagan and President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE.

The panel’s ruling relied heavily on recent Supreme Court opinions that reflected deference to state election officials and urged caution against courts altering voting rules near an election.

If it stands, Thursday’s ruling may have a disproportionate impact on supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE, who are more likely than Trump voters to cast mail ballots.

The opinion halts a federal judge’s order while the appeals process plays out.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge William Conley last month extended Wisconsin’s mail ballot due date to Nov. 9 for ballots postmarked by Election Day and relaxed deadlines to register for and receive mail ballots.