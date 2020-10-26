Supreme Court rejects Democrats' bid to reinstate mail-in ballot extension in Wisconsin

The Supreme Court on Monday voted 5-3 along ideological lines, with a conservative majority, to deny a bid by Democrats to reinstate a six-day extension for the receipt of mail-in ballots in Wisconsin, a key battleground state in the presidential race.

The ruling may have a disproportionate impact on supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who are more likely to vote by mail than backers of President Trump, who won the state in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Justice Elena Kagan, who was joined by the court's two other liberals, wrote a 12-page dissent, arguing that the ruling threatens to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters.

"The facts, as found by the district court, are clear: Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, through no fault of their own, may receive their mail ballots too late to return them by Election Day. Without the district court's order, they must opt between braving the polls, with all the risk that entails, and losing their right to vote," Kagan wrote, citing an earlier dissent by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

