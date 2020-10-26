Hillary Clinton tweets 'vote them out' after Senate GOP confirm Barrett

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris lists out 'racist' actions by Trump in '60 minutes' interview: 'It all speaks for itself' Trump has list of top intelligence officials he'll fire if he wins reelection: report Clinton says most Republicans want to see Trump gone but can't say it publicly: report MORE blasted Senate Republicans on Monday after Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettSenate Democrats hold talkathon to protest Barrett's Supreme Court nomination I know what illegal abortion looks like, does Amy Coney Barrett? Democratic senator votes against advancing Amy Coney Barrett nomination while wearing RBG mask MORE was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

"Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans' health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory," she tweeted. "Vote them out."

Clinton's tweet came moments after the Senate confirmed Barrett in a 52-48 vote, with Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), who faces a tough reelection fight, breaking party lines as the only GOP senator to oppose Barrett.

Barrett will lock in a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court.

Many have speculated that she would vote in an upcoming Supreme Court case on the Affordable Care Act to dismantle former President Obama's signature health care law, leaving millions without coverage.

Democrats had strongly opposed moving forward with a confirmation before the election; it was the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to have the next president elected nominate her replacement.