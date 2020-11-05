Philadelphia elections board asks for review of ruling giving Trump more leeway to watch vote count

The Philadelphia County Board of Elections on Thursday asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that gave the Trump campaign more leeway to watch the vote count.

The request for appeal comes just hours after the lower court ruling was handed down, and as an estimated 92 percent of the vote count showed President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE holding a slight lead over Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to 'count every vote' following Election Day: 'We'll wait' MORE, according to The New York Times.

Trump celebrated the lower court development as a major victory, though election law experts said that if the ruling stands its likely impact would be more limited.

"Big legal win in Pennsylvania!" Trump tweeted.

