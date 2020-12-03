Wisconsin Supreme Court turns away Trump election lawsuit

Wisconsin's top court turned away a lawsuit from President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE that sought to have the state's election results decertified, yet another blow to Trump's long-shot legal efforts to undo President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list GOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud Haaland has competition to be first Native American to lead Interior MORE's victory.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said on Thursday that the lawsuit filed this week would be best suited for one of the state's lower courts.

Trump filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, asking the state Supreme Court to toss out more than 200,000 votes in Democratic-leaning counties that he alleges were illegally cast.

Biden won the battleground state by more than 20,000 votes.

"We welcome the direction of the Supreme Court to file in Dane and Milwaukee Counties as we pursue making certain that only legal votes count in Wisconsin -- and we will immediately do so," Jim Troupis, an attorney for the campaign, said in a statement Thursday.

"It was clear from their writings that the court recognizes the seriousness of these issues, and we look forward to taking the next step. We fully expect to be back in front of the Supreme Court very soon," he added.

The lawsuit was filed against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Tony EversWisconsin governor: Trump election lawsuit an 'assault on democracy' States plot next moves on redistricting Trump campaign files new post-certification lawsuit in Wisconsin MORE (D) and state elections officials. Evers' attorneys on Wednesday blasted the complaint in a court filing.

"President Trump’s Petition seeks nothing less than to overturn the will of nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin voters," the brief reads. "It is a shocking and outrageous assault on our democracy. The relief he seeks is wrong as a matter of law, incorrect as a matter of fact, and mistaken as a matter of procedure."

Trump and his allies have flooded battleground states with litigation in a last-ditch effort to nullify Biden's victory. Their attempts have largely proved unsuccessful.

The state Supreme Court's order comes a day after Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrList of Republicans breaking with Trump grows longer Trump blasts special counsel Durham for moving too slowly Trump rants against election results for 46 minutes in new video post MORE said the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, undercutting the president's claims.

Updated at 2:41 p.m.