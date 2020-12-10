18 states join Texas case seeking to overturn Biden win

Eighteen states have joined Texas in its lawsuit that seeks to halt presidential electors in four battleground states from casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: 'I'd get my house bombed tonight' GOP Texas senator questions 'legal theory' behind Trump's lawsuit to challenge state's election results Nearly 30 staffers, members of Michigan legislature tested positive for COVID-19 this year MORE.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed the lawsuit before the Supreme Court on Tuesday against Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — all states Biden won. It argues that electors from those states should not cast their votes because the states unconstitutionally changed their voting processes to allow for mail-in voting.

The attorneys general of seventeen states that President Trump Donald TrumpTrump calls on Georgia AG not to have other Republicans oppose election lawsuit: report Pennsylvania GOP leader on breaking with Trump on election: 'I'd get my house bombed tonight' Lawmakers call for lowering health care costs to address disparities in pandemic MORE won filed an amicus brief on Wednesday. Those states are: Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) filed a separate brief in support of the case.

Today, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, 17 states filed an amicus brief in support of @TXAG's election lawsuit, which was filed yesterday.



Read more about the filing here: https://t.co/mKaqGvUpdE#MOLeg pic.twitter.com/slRujGfBgq — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) December 9, 2020

Our Office has received many inquiries about the Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit filed at the U.S. Supreme Court and whether Arizona will participate. Here is my statement and our legal filing: https://t.co/82qIu1lQ5B pic.twitter.com/tRY6c6lTJl — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) December 9, 2020

Trump on Wednesday filed a motion to intervene in the case, and reportedly asked Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzGOP Texas senator questions 'legal theory' behind Trump's lawsuit to challenge state's election results Trump asks Cruz to argue Texas case Senate approves three FEC nominees, restoring commission's ability to function MORE (R) to argue the case before the high court.

The defendant states are set to file their oppositions to the high court by 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to CNBC.

The bid comes as the president and his allies continue their attempts to cast doubt on the election results and allege widespread voter fraud.

Biden was projected to win the election about a month ago, but Trump and his allies have mounted multiple legal challenges to contest or overturn them. Most have been unsuccessful.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to void the results of the state's election.

Meanwhile, the Electoral College will cast their ballots on Monday, finalizing Biden’s win.