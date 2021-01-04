Dominion Voting Systems CEO plans to sue Sidney Powell imminently

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos told Axios on Monday that his company plans on suing former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell imminently for defamation over her claims about its voting machines.

"Our focus right now is on Sidney Powell and there's very good reason for that. She is by far in our opinion the most egregious and prolific purveyor of the falsities against Dominion. Her statements have caused real damage. They're demonstrably false," Poulos said.

Powell, formerly part of President Trump Donald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE's team seeking to overturn the 2020 election, has baselessly claimed that Dominion's algorithm flipped votes and that the company paid Georgia GOP officials to stay quiet on the alleged scheme.

"We were originally quiet and we sat back as a company," he added. "Because our hope was that all of these claims would be filed in a process in court where procedure and evidence is important. And it's become clear to us that there is absolutely no interest to reveal this evidence because we know it doesn't exist. And there's no effort to actually put it in front of the court proceedings so that these allegations and all of the evidence can follow a proper process and be litigated right to the end."

When asked by Axios's Dan Primack when the lawsuit would be filed, Poulos said, "It's imminent."

A Dominion spokesperson speaking to The Hill confirmed that a lawsuit would be filed, possibly as soon as this week.

Primack asked Poulos if he would also sue Trump, who has echoed conspiracy theories about Dominion, including during a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that was published by The Washington Post on Sunday.

Poulos avoided answering directly, saying he would let his legal team take the lead in that decision. When pressed by Primack, Poulos said he could only confirm the suit against Powell.

During his call with Raffensperger, Trump pushed multiple conspiracy theories regarding the vote in Georgia, including one that claimed Dominion had tampered with votes.

“Do you think it’s possible that they shredded ballots in Fulton County? Because that’s what the rumor is. And also that Dominion took out machines. That Dominion is really moving fast to get rid of their, uh, machinery. Do you know anything about that? Because that’s illegal, right?" Trump asked Raffensperger.

Ryan Germany, counsel for Raffensperger, shot down the claims, saying he was "sure" that Dominion had not moved any machines or their internal parts during the Georgia election.

Trump also told Raffensperger to "find" the 11,000-plus votes needed to flip the state back into his column.

