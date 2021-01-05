Federal judge rejects Trump lawsuit to decertify Georgia results

A federal judge on Tuesday rejected President Trump Donald TrumpAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won't be done until February Trump's final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence 'comes through for us' MORE's effort to nullify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won't be done until February Trump's final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence 'comes through for us' MORE's victory in Georgia, quashing yet another far-fetched lawsuit seeking to overturn the president's electoral defeat.

Following a hearing that was closed to the public Tuesday, Judge Mark Cohen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, an Obama appointee, rejected Trump's motion to force Georgia to decertify its 2020 election results. The court had not released a written order as of early Tuesday afternoon but said one would be forthcoming.

Trump filed the lawsuit against Georgia's governor and secretary of state on New Year's Eve, alleging widespread illegal voting in the sum greater than Biden's margin of victory of less than 12,000 votes.

Since the election, Trump has used unfounded and debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in key battleground states to mount a long-shot legal effort to try and undo Biden's victory. The attempts have met with little success.

So far, no court has been willing to accommodate his efforts to disqualify a state from the Electoral College tallies or swing the votes in his favor.

The decision comes just days after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him into recalculating the state's vote tallies in the president's favor, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Washington Post.

Trump's lawyer did not immediately respond when asked for comment.