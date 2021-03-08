Supreme Court rejects Trump ally challenge to Georgia Senate runoffs

The Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal by Trump ally and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood that had sought to prevent the Senate election runoffs in Georgia from taking place on Jan. 5.

The justices turned down the request in an unsigned order with no noted dissents some two months after the races produced a pair of wins that handed Democrats control of the Senate.

The court’s move came on the same day the justices rejected former President Trump Donald TrumpUS, South Korea reach agreement on cost-sharing for troops Graham: Trump can make GOP bigger, stronger, or he 'could destroy it' Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE’s final pending appeal over the results of the 2020 election, adding to a string of post-election court losses for Trump and his allies, including Wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood, an attorney, filed a challenge to the Georgia Senate races in December, arguing that an expanded absentee program the state put in place amid the pandemic violated the U.S. Constitution and Georgia state law.

A federal judge in Georgia dismissed the case, finding Wood lacked standing to sue.

Following the 2020 election, Wood amplified Trump’s false claims that widespread fraud led to President Biden Joe BidenLawmakers, activists remember civil rights icons to mark 'Bloody Sunday' Fauci predicts high schoolers will receive coronavirus vaccinations this fall Biden nominates female generals whose promotions were reportedly delayed under Trump MORE's victory and later called for the assassination of former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceClyburn: Allowing filibuster to be used to deny voting rights would be 'catastrophic' Sunday shows preview: Manchin makes the rounds after pivotal role in coronavirus relief debate DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll MORE.