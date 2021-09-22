Adam Laxalt to be called to testify in trial of Giuliani associate

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R) is expected be called to testify in the trial of Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiEric Trump lawyer in New York attorney general's fraud case quits Trump campaign knew soon after election that voting machine claims were false: report Trump lawyer offered six-point plan for Pence to overturn election: book MORE.

In a court document on Wednesday, prosecutors said that Laxalt will testify that he was deceived into accepting a $10,000 donation for his failed bid to run for Nevada governor in 2018.

The expected testimony was first reported by Politico.

According to the court record, Laxalt is expected to testify that he met Parnas and two other men — Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin — during his gubernatorial bid. Parnas promised to support Laxalt’s campaign, which eventually resulted in a $10,000 donation from Fruman.

The former Nevada attorney general is further expected to say that he believed Fruman to be the true donor, and would not have accepted the donation otherwise.

Parnas and Fruman were charged in October 2019 on accusations that they directed foreign money to U.S. campaigns. They were later charged for soliciting foreign nationals to make campaign contributions.

Fruman pleaded guilty to a single charge of soliciting an illegal campaign contribution earlier this month and is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 21. Parnas is expected to go on trial next month.

Laxalt, who served as attorney general from 2015 to 2019, unveiled his campaign to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoFormer Sen. Heller to run for Nevada governor Top Hispanic group endorses Cortez Masto for reelection Conservation group says it will only endorse Democrats who support .5T spending plan MORE (D) in mid-August. In 2020, he served as the Nevada manager for former President Trump Donald TrumpUN meeting with US, France canceled over scheduling issue Trump sues NYT, Mary Trump over story on tax history McConnell, Shelby offer government funding bill without debt ceiling MORE’s re-election.

Prosecutors revealed that Parnas’s defense may make things more political in order to disprove his testimony.

For instance, prosecutors said that Parnas may cross-examine Laxalt on “political positions that Laxalt has publicly adopted” to suggest that Laxalt is not credible, though it was unclear exactly what this was referring to.

However, prosecutors said such a move would “confuse the issues, distract the jury, and be unnecessarily inflammatory.”