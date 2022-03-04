trending:

New York AG, Trump family agree to postpone depositions

by Caroline Vakil - 03/04/22 1:45 PM ET
Associated Press/Evan Vucci

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has reached a deal with the lawyers of former President Trump and his two eldest children to postpone depositions until a decision is made regarding their appeal over testifying. 

An attorney for James’s office wrote in a letter dated Thursday that both parties had agreed to an expedited briefing schedule set to finish by March 31. 

“In the interest of efficiency for both the parties and the court, and to allow time for the First Department [appeals court] to hear the appeal, we have therefore agreed to the attached Stipulation and Proposed Order to extend the time for the Trump Respondents to appear for testimony until two weeks after a decision by the First Department,” Kevin Wallace, an attorney for James’s office, wrote.

“This extension would avoid the need for separate briefing over an application by the Trump Respondents for an interim stay during the pendency of the appeal,” he added. “Given the expedited merits briefing we believe a stipulated extension of the testimony date will promote judicial economy without causing undue delay.”

As a part of James’s investigation into the business practices of the Trump Organization, James’s office confirmed to The Hill in early January that they had subpoenaed Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. 

A judge ruled in mid-February that all three had to comply with the subpoenas, finding their arguments that the constitutional rights were being deprived unconvincing.

The former president and his children believe that a state grand jury investigating the Trump Organization should hear their testimony if James wants it, CNN reported.

Under this new agreement, if the Trump family’s appeal loses, they will have until two weeks after the ruling issued for them to sit for depositions.

An attorney representing Trump’s eldest children declined to comment about the matter. The Hill has reached out to James’s office and the lawyers for Trump for comment. 

