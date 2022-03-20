Where to watch Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing

Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination are set to begin Monday, kicking off four days of statements by lawmakers, testimony and questions surrounding her judicial record.

Jackson will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first three days with the first hearing on Monday set to start at 11 a.m. with opening statements by all 22 lawmakers on the panel for 10 minutes each, according to the committee. Jackson will also make an opening statement to the panel at the end of that day’s hearing.

Hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday begin at 9 a.m. Questioning will begin on Tuesday with lawmakers each getting 30 minutes to do so. A second round of questioning will be held on Wednesday for 20 minutes each.

Also Wednesday, the committee will hold a closed session to discuss matters surrounding Jackson’s FBI background investigation, which is customary for all Supreme Court nominees.

Jackson will not appear at Thursday’s hearing, which will conclude with testimony from the American Bar Association (ABA) and outside witnesses, lasting five minutes each.

The hearings will be live-streamed on the Judiciary Committee’s website.

Jackson’s nomination made history when President Biden announced last month she would be his pick to replace soon-to-retire Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed by the full Senate, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.