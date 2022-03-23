Former Manhattan prosecutor believed Trump was guilty of numerous felonies

One of the top prosecutors who had been leading the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into former President Trump and the Trump Organization said in his resignation letter that he believed Trump was “guilty of numerous felony violations,” The New York Times reported.

“His financial statements were false, and he has a long history of fabricating information relating to his personal finances and lying about his assets to banks, the national media, counterparties, and many others, including the American people,” Mark Pomerantz wrote to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) in the letter obtained by the Times.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did.”

Pomerantz called Bragg’s decision not to move forward with presenting the evidence to a grand jury and seeking charges “misguided and completely contrary to the public interest.”

“…I and others have advised you that we have evidence sufficient to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, and we believe that the prosecution would prevail if charges were brought and the matter were tried to an impartial jury,” Pomerantz wrote to Bragg.

“No case is perfect. Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”

Pomerantz also expressed his concerns that not proceeding in this case would “doom” future efforts at prosecuting Trump in related cases.

Danielle Filson, a spokesperson for Bragg, noted to The Hill in a statement that the investigation was ongoing and prosecutors were still working on the case.

“The investigation continues. A team of experienced prosecutors is working every day to follow the facts and the law. There is nothing more we can or should say at this juncture about an ongoing investigation,” she said.

The development comes as Pomerantz and another top prosecutor, Carey Dunne, submitted their resignations last month after Bragg indicated apprehension about moving forward with Trump’s case, the Times reported in February.

The resignation came ahead of the grand jury for the probe expiring on April 1.

In response to Pomerantz’s resignation, Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said in a statement that “President Trump built a great business, and did nothing wrong. New York should get back to solving their skyrocketing crime problem, rather than spending so much time and energy on partisan witch hunts.”

“Never before have we seen this level of corruption in our legal system,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in their own statement, calling Pomerantz a “never-Trumper.”

The Hill has reached out to the Pomerantz for comment.

Updated: March 24 at 11:42 a.m.