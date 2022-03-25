Women’s March pushes for impeachment of Justice Thomas over wife’s texts

The Women’s March is calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after the release of text messages showing his wife, Ginni Thomas, pushed for then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stick to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“The revelations that Ginni Thomas advocated for the overthrow of our democracy are disqualifying — not just for her as a human being of any decency, but for her husband Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas,” Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’ Leary Carmona said in a statement.

“From the day he was nominated to the Court, Thomas has always acted less like a reasonable jurist and more like his wife — that is to say a professional conservative activist,” Carmona added. “He is hopelessly compromised, conflicted, and corrupt, and he must be impeached IMMEDIATELY.”

The Hill has reached out to Thomas for comment.

The Washington Post and CBS News on Thursday obtained 29 text messages that were exchanged between Ginni Thomas and Meadows, part of more than 2,320 such messages that Meadows provided to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!” Ginni Thomas reportedly said in one message, referring to former President Trump. “You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote to Thomas on Nov. 24, according to the Post. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

The reports have revived scrutiny over a January court ruling in which the Supreme Court blocked Trump’s bid to keep his administration’s records from the House Jan. 6 committee. Thomas was the only justice to side with the former president.