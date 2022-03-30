Lawsuit against construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed by judge

A lawsuit that sought to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been tossed by a federal judge.

Protect Our Parks and other individuals filed a second lawsuit in 2021 against the city of Chicago, Chicago Park District, the Obama Foundation and other individuals, contending that there were faults in federal reviews of the impact the center would have on the environment.

They also also claimed that federal regulators refused to consider other locations for the facility, including places that they said would have been “much less harmful to protected resources.”

U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey, however, dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday, writing in a ruling that the city of Chicago did not abdicate control or ownership of the [Obama Presidential Center] site to the Obama Foundation,” adding that the Museums Act, which guides museums, “manifests clear legislative intent for the [Obama Presidential Center].”

Blakey also argued that presidential centers, including the Obama facility, “confer a public benefit because they ‘serve valuable public purposes, including, but not limited to, furthering human knowledge and understanding, educating and inspiring the public, and expanding recreational and cultural resources and opportunities.’”

Chicago nonprofit Protect Our Parks Inc., along with several other individuals, filed an initial lawsuit against the city in an effort to stop the establishment of the Chicago Presidential Center in Jackson Park.

The plaintiffs argued that the Chicago Park District and the City of Chicago did not have the authority to move government-owned parkland to the Obama Foundation, which is a nongovernmental organization. The lawsuit, however, was ultimately dismissed the next year, a ruling that a federal appeals court upheld in 2020.

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama broke ground on the presidential center in November.

The Obama Foundation on Wednesday said the ruling allows the group to continue its work in the South Side of Chicago, adding it is on track to open in 2025.

“We know many in the city and community are eager for us to continue our work to bring jobs and investment to the South Side and the ruling yesterday allows us to do just that,” an Obama Foundation spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

“We have appreciated the voices of the many leaders who weighed in on this issue with the court to move the Center forward as the city focuses on its recovery efforts and steps to build a more inclusive economy,” the spokesperson added.

Obama Presidential Center is set to open its doors in 2025, according to the spokesperson.

Herb Caplan, the founder and president of Protect Our Parks, told WTTW News that the organization is planning to appeal Blakey’s ruling.

The Hill reached out to Protect Our Parks for comment.