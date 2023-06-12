trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
National Security

Experts warn of ‘one of the most dangerous periods in human history’ amid nuclear arsenal development 

by Lauren Sforza - 06/12/23 10:59 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/12/23 10:59 AM ET
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, shows a Yars missile launcher of the Russian armed forces being driven from a shelter in an undisclosed location in Russia. The Russian military on Wednesday launched drills of its strategic missile forces, deploying Yars mobile launchers…

A group of experts warns that that the development of nuclear arsenals is leading to a perilous period in history.

“We are drifting into one of the most dangerous periods in human history,” Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said in a statement. “It is imperative that the world’s governments find ways to cooperate in order to calm geopolitical tensions, slow arms races and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental breakdown and rising world hunger.”

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s new report shows that the rising number of nuclear warheads in military stockpiles threatened global security and stability. The global inventory of warheads in military stockpiles increased by 86 in 2023, according to the report.

The report noted that the United States and Russia have nearly 90 percent of all nuclear weapons across the globe. China has increased its arsenal from 350 warheads to 410 warheads in 2023, a move that the report said could signal that China may have as many intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as either Russia or the United States by 2030.

“China has started a significant expansion of its nuclear arsenal,” said Hans Kristensen, a fellow at the organization’s weapons of mass destruction program. “It is increasingly difficult to square this trend with China’s declared aim of having only the minimum nuclear forces needed to maintain its national security.”

The report said that India and Pakistan were both expanding their arsenals, as well as North Korea. The report added that it estimated North Korea may have assembled about 30 warheads and has enough material for between 50 and 70 warheads.

The report also added that the Russia-Ukraine war has set back nuclear arms control and disarmament diplomacy, saying that countries were being less transparent about nuclear forces in the wake of the conflict.

“In this period of high geopolitical tension and mistrust, with communication channels between nuclear-armed rivals closed or barely functioning, the risks of miscalculation, misunderstanding or accident are unacceptably high,” Smith said. “There is an urgent need to restore nuclear diplomacy and strengthen international controls on nuclear arms.”

Tags nuclear weapons Russia-Ukraine war

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More National Security News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  6. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  7. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  8. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  9. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  10. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  11. Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment ‘awful,’ says ‘lot more ...
  12. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  13. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  14. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  15. Raskin shares health update: ‘Chemotherapy has extinguished the cancer ...
  16. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  17. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
  18. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
Load more

Video

See all Video