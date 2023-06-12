Experts warn of ‘one of the most dangerous periods in human history’ amid nuclear arsenal development 

A group of experts warns that that the development of nuclear arsenals is leading to a perilous period in history.

“We are drifting into one of the most dangerous periods in human history,” Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, said in a statement. “It is imperative that the world’s governments find ways to cooperate in order to calm geopolitical tensions, slow arms races and deal with the worsening consequences of environmental breakdown and rising world hunger.”

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s new report shows that the rising number of nuclear warheads in military stockpiles threatened global security and stability. The global inventory of warheads in military stockpiles increased by 86 in 2023, according to the report.

The report noted that the United States and Russia have nearly 90 percent of all nuclear weapons across the globe. China has increased its arsenal from 350 warheads to 410 warheads in 2023, a move that the report said could signal that China may have as many intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) as either Russia or the United States by 2030.

“China has started a significant expansion of its nuclear arsenal,” said Hans Kristensen, a fellow at the organization’s weapons of mass destruction program. “It is increasingly difficult to square this trend with China’s declared aim of having only the minimum nuclear forces needed to maintain its national security.”

The report said that India and Pakistan were both expanding their arsenals, as well as North Korea. The report added that it estimated North Korea may have assembled about 30 warheads and has enough material for between 50 and 70 warheads.

The report also added that the Russia-Ukraine war has set back nuclear arms control and disarmament diplomacy, saying that countries were being less transparent about nuclear forces in the wake of the conflict.

“In this period of high geopolitical tension and mistrust, with communication channels between nuclear-armed rivals closed or barely functioning, the risks of miscalculation, misunderstanding or accident are unacceptably high,” Smith said. “There is an urgent need to restore nuclear diplomacy and strengthen international controls on nuclear arms.”