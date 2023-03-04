trending:

Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y cars with loose bolts

by Nick Robertson - 03/04/23 10:46 AM ET
Model Y electric vehicles stand on a conveyor belt at the opening of the Tesla factory in Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The first European factory in Gruenheide, designed for 500,000 vehicles per year, is an important pillar of Tesla’s future strategy. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)

Tesla announced it will recall 3,470 2022 and 2023 Model Y electric vehicles after the company identified loose bolts, in a filing made public Saturday. 

Bolts securing the second row seat frames are loose on some vehicles, which could increase injury risks in a crash, a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. 

Along with the possibility of making the second-row back seat frame rattle during normal vehicle operation, a loose bolt may also pose the risk of preventing the seat from folding properly.

The second-row seat belt system loads also go through the lower seat frame, so a loose bolt may cause the seat belt system to perform improperly during a crash, increasing the risk of an injury for passengers seated in affected second-row seating positions.

Tesla identified at least five vehicles with warranty claims regarding the issue. The company said it is not aware of any injuries or crashes caused by the defect.

Recalled vehicles will have the second row seat frame bolts inspected and tightened, if needed. The recall filing was initially made on Monday, and publicly released Saturday.

The company estimates that four percent of its 2022 and 2023 Model Y cars could be impacted by the defect.

Tesla identified and began investigating the issue in December, according to the filing.

