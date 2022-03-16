TSA has issued $644K in fines to some 900 mask mandate violators

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued more than 900 civil penalties worth over $644,000 against individuals who did not comply with federal face mask requirements.

Of more than 3,800 incidents investigated by the TSA since it began enforcing a mask mandate for transportation systems at the end of January 2021, 922 resulted in civil penalties, according to a TSA report sent to congressional lawmakers.

Average fines ranged from $634 for on-board aircraft incidents to $3,170 for incidents at airport checkpoints.

A majority of the penalties, or 788, were issued to non-compliant travelers in on-board aircrafts, resulting in $500,000 in fines, the report said.

TSA is extending its mask mandate for at least another month, and the penalties assessed so far run through March 7.

The agency, which oversees all federal transportation systems, began enforcing a face mask order on January 31, 2021, in response to an executive order from President Biden and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The mask mandate has drawn sporadic anger from passengers and travelers, much like other COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

In December, a passenger was taken into FBI custody after getting into a heated debate with another passenger over masking.

American Airlines kicked out a separate passenger in January 2021, who was caught on video crying and yelling about wearing a mask.