trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Transportation

Ford Explorer recall prompts Transportation Department investigation

by DAVID HAMILTON, Associated Press - 06/24/23 5:39 PM ET
by DAVID HAMILTON, Associated Press - 06/24/23 5:39 PM ET
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. after receiving complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in “park” gear. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
FILE – The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. after receiving complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a Ford Motor Co. recall of more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. after receiving complaints about repairs intended to prevent the vehicles from unexpectedly rolling away even while placed in park.

The problem, ascribed to fractures of a rear axle mounting bolt that could lead the drive shaft to disconnect, was addressed by a Ford software update designed to apply the electronic parking brake if the drive shaft failed, the agency said. But according to two complaints from vehicle owners, their SUVs behaved erratically following the repair.

In one of those cases, the Explorer would reportedly slam to a complete stop at speeds of up to 30 or 40 miles per hour. In the other, it would reportedly lurch into motion while the driver was attempting to disengage the electronic brake. No injuries were reported in these cases, although the first driver reported striking a utility pole when the Explorer started rolling downhill following an abrupt stop, seemingly because the drivetrain was disengaged.

The original recall covered certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids, and the 3-liter ST. Also included were 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines. Both of the reported incidents involved 2021 Explorers.

A Ford representative said the company is working with the NHTSA on the matter.

Tags DOT Ford

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Transportation News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  4. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  5. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  6. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  7. Russian troops withdraw from Moscow after mercenary revolt ends but trouble ...
  8. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  9. Trump on Russia-Wagner dispute: ‘Be careful what you wish for’
  10. Kremlin faces ‘deeply unstable equilibrium’: think tank
  11. Trump touts indictments as ‘a great badge of courage’
  12. Trump paints 2024 campaign as ‘righteous crusade’ as he rallies evangelicals
  13. Wagner chief to move to Belarus in deal to defuse rebellion as Russia drops ...
  14. Watch live: Trump gives a keynote address at Faith and Freedom event
  15. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
  16. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  17. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s strange march to Moscow and back
  18. European leaders convene emergency meetings in response to ‘chaos’ in Russia
Load more

Video

See all Video