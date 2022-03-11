Seeking an intelligent, organized, and ambitious Administrative Director for a prominent Northern Virginia family office and their foundation. The successful candidate will have an active role in developing and executing the strategic plan for the foundation with the family and for managing the administrative affairs for the family broadly. A candidate will succeed if they are motivated, always looking to learn, and a self-starter. The office will be entrepreneurial in its philosophy and culture. This role will need to be resourceful and a utility player – willing to do tasks large and small to execute the mission. The director will need to manage the integration of the family’s professional and personal activities with the foundation’s to maximize the accomplishments of the foundation. Commitment, passion and attitude are more important than experience. Competitive salary and benefits included. Success in this role can lead to significant opportunities in the philanthropic and business community.