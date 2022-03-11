The National Center for State Courts is an independent, non-profit court improvement organization. The Government Relations Associate work involves assisting senior-level staff in facilitating state court collaborations, implementing political coalitions, initiatives and strategies to secure and advance state court interests. For the complete announcement & application process, visit: www.ncsc.org/jobs. EOE/Disability/Veterans.
FAMM is seeking an energetic Director of Federal Legislative Affairs to manage FAMM’s federal sentencing and prison reform advocacy efforts in the U.S. Congress and White House. We are looking for someone ready to wear out the soles of their shoes educating members of Congress and the administration about the need to repeal mandatory minimum sentencing laws, create more opportunities to have sentences reconsidered, and create a federal prison system that is truly rehabilitative so that people succeed after they leave prison.
The Executive Director will work with the center's Director and Board of Advisors to advance the center's mission; manage the center's activities, events, and partnerships; identify, build, and maintain senior level relationships with industry and policy decision makers; assist with fundraising; collaborate with other units within the McDonough School and other parts of Georgetown University; and manage the growth and development of the center.
The Legislative Assistant role reports to the V.P. of Policy and Legislation and provides legislative and administrative support to Policy and Legislation (Lands, Wildlife & Oceans and Climate & Energy Teams), and assists in the implementation of legislative and administrative strategies on environmental issue priorities for Earthjustice.
The Legislative Manager will work under the direction of the Green For All Policy Director to develop strategies and tactics for Green For All legislative campaigns, draft legislation, white papers and other key materials for dissemination, and work with Capitol Hill staff, coalition partners and organizational colleagues to advance Green For All’s legislative agenda.
Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR), one of the nation’s largest regional associations located in the Washington DC Metro area, is hiring for a newly developed Senior/Executive level Communications, Media & Advocacy position. This newly developed position is your opportunity to work for one of the nation’s most progressive, forward thinking and innovative not-for-profit trade associations in the United States.
The Health Policy Manager is responsible for representing the interests of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council (National HCH Council) in Washington, D.C.; working with the National HCH Council Policy Committee to advance the Council’s advocacy agenda; and mobilizing National HCH Council member organizations, other advocates and service providers, and consumers for the amelioration of poverty and homelessness. This role reports to the Senior Director of Policy.
The American Retirement Association, one of the fastest growing associations in the USA, is an association with a rich diversity of perspectives, backgrounds, and ideas. We are looking for a Political Affairs Manager to join our team. Based in Arlington, Virginia we enjoy a fresh, energetic working environment near the Ballston Metro Station. We offer a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, a supportive environment, and the opportunity to be a part of a growing professional team in an exciting field.
The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong seeks to hire an entrepreneurial Program Director to work closely with the President, the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board, our team in London, outside contractors, and other stakeholders. This is a rare opportunity for the successful candidate to make a difference in a fast-moving political issue of global importance while working with senior people in government, media, business, and civil society.
The director of regulatory policy will provide regulatory expertise and support to CSBS staff and state financial regulators on policy topics and emerging issues. He or she will serve as a policy advisor to the executive vice president and senior vice president, policy. Under the direction of the senior vice president, policy and in coordination with other senior policy staff, the director of regulatory policy will develop and present comprehensive regulatory analyses.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) seeks an External Relations Director to plan and execute the organization’s relations with press and media, communications with multiple audiences across various platforms, and strategic engagements with US and allied governments.
Keybridge Communications is a DC-based public relations firm that specializes in writing, media placement, and issue advocacy. For more information about our company, visit: www.keybridgecommunications.com. We are seeking a bright, energetic, self-motivated college graduate for an associate position.
This position provides legislative and administrative strategy development and implementation on environmental and justice issue priorities for Earthjustice on broad issue areas, focused on fossil fuel infrastructure, as assigned by Supervisor.
Seeking an intelligent, organized, and ambitious Administrative Director for a prominent Northern Virginia family office and their foundation. The successful candidate will have an active role in developing and executing the strategic plan for the foundation with the family and for managing the administrative affairs for the family broadly. A candidate will succeed if they are motivated, always looking to learn, and a self-starter. The office will be entrepreneurial in its philosophy and culture. This role will need to be resourceful and a utility player – willing to do tasks large and small to execute the mission. The director will need to manage the integration of the family’s professional and personal activities with the foundation’s to maximize the accomplishments of the foundation. Commitment, passion and attitude are more important than experience. Competitive salary and benefits included. Success in this role can lead to significant opportunities in the philanthropic and business community.
This position is located in the Department of Employment Services (DOES), Office of Legislative Affairs and will work on assigned projects related to the agency’s legislative priorities, reports to the DC Council, and preparation for hearings. The mission of DOES is to foster economic development and growth in the District of Columbia by providing workforce training, linking job seekers with employers, compensating unemployed and injured workers and promoting safe and healthy workplaces.
The purpose of the newly created Poverty Commission is to study issues surrounding poverty, evaluate current and previous poverty-reduction initiatives in the District and throughout the country to determine their effectiveness and, based on its research and evaluations, make comprehensive and continuing recommendations to the Mayor and the Council for strengthening and enhancing the economic status of persons in poverty in the District through initiatives that will also improve individuals’ educational, wellness, and housing outcomes.
Develops media plans, goals, and objectives; collaborates with senior leadership and program managers to craft press statements and responses to media inquiries; publicize the department's programs, services, accomplishments, and public events; review and evaluate marketing/promotional materials. Incumbent establishes and maintains cooperative relationships with local, regional, and national reporters, communications directors, consumers, and public interest groups.
The essential functions of this position include developing and maintaining effective bipartisan working relationships with members of Congress, the federal executive branch, and other national policy-makers. The incumbent advocates and coordinates support for NEA's position on federal policies and legislation, develops strategies and approaches for effective advocacy, and researches, analyzes, and evaluates federal issues, legislation, rules and regulations. The incumbent also researches legislative issues and assists in the development of testimony, model legislation, position papers, and reports; and works with the NEA leaders and field staff to be influential in the legislative process in support of the Association's federal legislative program. In addition, the incumbent makes oral presentations and attends political events, responds to press inquiries, works on campaigns and evaluates NEA's position on federal education and related legislative policies important to NEA, its affiliates and its members.
The position supports the NEA’s strategic objective to focus the energy and resources of its 3 million members toward the promotion of public confidence in public education by providing professional expertise in support of the legal services programs of NEA’s Collective Bargaining and Member Advocacy (CB&MA) department in the Center for Advocacy and Outreach.
The Manager, Events Planner & Properties Operations will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the ADA Townhouse and Senate Property. Duties include securing and maintaining vendors for interior design, catering, security, Internet/phone/cable service, and cleaning services. This position will be responsible for event planning, concierge services, and all financials related to accounts payable and receivable as well as directing interns assigned to work at the townhouse.