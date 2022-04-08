Benefits Data Trust (BDT) seeks a Director of Policy to advance state and national policies to provide dignified and efficient benefits access with the goal of improving health, increasing economic mobility, and creating a more equitable society. BDT seeks to dramatically streamline access to programs that help pay for food, healthcare, and other critical needs for millions of people, both in the way BDT connects people to assistance and through broader systems change, leveraging data, technology, and human-centered design.

The Director of Policy informs the organization’s overall strategy to scale impact and develops and oversees BDT’s federal and state policy roadmap, cultivates opportunities to provide technical assistance to the government, and secures funding. The Director of Policy also leads the Policy team that provides technical assistance, writes and promotes policy briefs and playbooks, and informs BDT’s products and services. The Director influences the field through thought leadership, engaging in the national dialogue about poverty, equity, and public benefits modernization, and shares what BDT has learned and can offer. The Director builds and strengthens relationships with policy leaders and stakeholders to promote the adoption of evidence-based policy and practice changes and identifies opportunities to test new scalable, human-centered, and equitable solutions.

The Director of Policy reports to the Chief Strategy Officer and will manage seven policy staff located in Philadelphia and other locations. While BDT prefers candidates from the Philadelphia or Washington DC areas, we are open to other candidates.

BDT has adopted a mandatory vaccination and testing policy to safeguard the health of our employees from the hazard of COVID-19. Employees may request an exemption from the policy by providing documentation for medical or religious reasons if needed.

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute on BDT’s federal and state policy and practice roadmap with a focus on advancing equity

Cultivate new opportunities to promote BDT products and services to government and philanthropy

Oversee technical assistance to federal, state, and local agencies to streamline benefits access and the creation of playbooks and other products to motivate and assist government agencies and others in providing dignified and efficient access to assistance

Strengthen BDT’s role as a thought leader in benefits access modernization and health and human services equity through conference presentations, testimony, webinars, press, policy and research briefs, public, and blog posts

Inform the evolution of BDT’s products and services and provide policy advice to other departments

Identify opportunities to test new scalable, human-centered, and equitable solutions

Supervise and support the professional development of BDT’s policy staff

Maintain and strengthen relationships with national and state policy leaders

Build and maintain a strong knowledge of laws and regulations related to public benefits

Requirements:

At least ten years of increasing leadership experience working in or with the government to modernize health and human services

Detailed knowledge of policies to reduce poverty and improve health, with a focus on public benefit programs, particularly SNAP and Medicaid

History of innovation and willingness to experiment and push boundaries to overcome the status quo in public benefits service delivery

Demonstrated track record of securing policy and practice changes and using research to advance reforms and build public will

Experience interpreting and commenting on state and federal regulations

Existing relationships with policymakers, advocates, and other anti-poverty or health care stakeholders

Success managing and coaching a talented and highly motivated staff, ideally including remote employees

Exceptional writing and communication skills, including writing for diverse audiences and experience presenting to public officials and at conferences on complex material

Attention to detail and ability to manage multiple initiatives in a fast-paced environment

About BDT

Benefits Data Trust (BDT) harnesses the power of data, technology, and policy to provide efficient and dignified access to assistance, improving people’s health and financial security. Together with a national network of government agencies and other partners, we streamline public benefits systems and directly connect eligible families and individuals to programs that help pay for food, healthcare, housing, and more. A nonprofit since 2005, BDT has secured more than $7.5 billion in benefits for households across the country, building pathways to economic mobility and a more equitable future. Learn more about BDT — a proud recipient of a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award — at BDTrust.org.

