Director of Media Relations

Job ID: 7674

Location: El Paso, TX

Full/Part Time: Full Time

Regular/Temporary: $RegTemp

FLSA Status

Exempt

Posting End Date

Open until filled.

Salary

Commensurate with education and experience

Hours per Week

40.00 Standard from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Hiring Department

Marketing and Communications

Required Application Materials

A cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 professional references is required in order to apply.

Please combine all documents in a single PDF file.

Purpose of Position

Working closely with the Vice President for Marketing and Communications, the Director of Media Relations is responsible for leveraging and generating earned media opportunities to advance the mission of the university. The Director leads the media relations team to engage with media outlets to carry the university’s strategic messages to critical constituents. The Director is aware of reputational threats to UTEP and actively works to mitigate those threats.

The Director serves on the Marketing and Communications (MC) Leadership team with other MC department heads.

Essential Functions

• Develops earned media opportunities through the preparation and implementation of media events, press releases and other media relations best-practice publicity tools.

• Develops and executes strategies for maximizing story placement in outlets designated by the Vice President; proposes strategies for landing earned media in outlets identified by the Director.

• Conducts continual internal research to identify potential positive stories for promotion to news media.

• Provides quality control for all press releases, media packets, media alerts and other collateral materials.

• Leads the media relations team in regular pitching of stories to strategic media outlets.

• Manages UTEP media events, overseeing all details needed for success, in coordination with Media Production, University Events and other support teams.

• At media events, manages media handling of VIPs with the highest professionalism.

• Writes high-quality press releases.

• Prepares talking points and background material for UTEP administrators prior to media interviews and media events, and provides media training for interviewees as needed.

• Documents and updates standard operating procedures for the Media Relations department.

• Develops team productivity goals with the VP, then develops, records and reports metrics that measure team productivity.

• Works with the VP to make sure team members are trained in best practices and each team member has a professional development plan.

• Maintains a media relations calendar.

• Ensures all review, draft and final deadlines are met for media relations deliverables.

• Develops individual performance metrics (including minimum standards) for Media Relations department team members, setting goals for team members based on those metrics, and holding team members responsible for those metrics.

• Provides effective remediation for team members when they do not meet minimum performance standards, and documents that remediation.

• Understands and can articulate the University Strategic Plan and how the Media Relations team supports that plan.

• Serves as a UTEP spokesperson as needed.

• Generally supports all efforts by the Marketing and Communication division, and other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications

• Excellent writing skills in journalistic and narrative genres

• Complete knowledge of AP style

• Ability to provide constructive, executable feedback on creative deliverables in a timely fashion

• Ability to coach team members to self-critique creative work

• Excellent interpersonal skills for collaboration and consensus building

• Five years of experience in public relations, including executive media handling

• Three years of management experience

• Proven ability to place stories in industry-specific and/or national media outlets

• Bachelor’s required; Preferred master’s degree in marketing, communications, journalism or related field;

• Commitment to the university mission

Preferred Qualifications

• Spanish language proficiency preferred

Working Conditions

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand; walk; sit; stoop, kneel and crouch. The employee is frequently required to use hands to feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to lift and move up to 25 pounds.

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment ranges from moderate to very loud.

EO/AA Statement

The University of Texas at El Paso is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action Employer. The University does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, genetic information, veteran status, or sexual orientation and gender in employment or the provision of services in accordance with state and federal law. Discrimination on the basis of sex includes an employee’s or prospective employee’s right to be free from sexual harassment under Title IX of the Higher Education Amendments of 1972.

To apply, visit https://apptrkr.com/2983012

Copyright ©2022 Jobelephant.com Inc. All rights reserved.