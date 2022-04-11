Speechwriter

Purpose of Position

The Editorial Specialist/Speechwriter works with the Marketing and Communications’ Media Relations team to support the University President and other University executives in researching and drafting executive communications, with a focus on researching and writing speeches that reinforce key University messages in support of the University’s strategic plan and mission. The speechwriter will possess an excellent command of writing for public performance and be able to adapt to the preferred tone and style of the executive they are writing for. The speechwriter reports to the Vice President of Marketing and Communications and works closely with the President’s staff to deliver engaging and relevant materials in a timely fashion.

Essential Functions

– Plan, research, outline and draft verbatim speeches and talking points for presentations by the President and other key University executives.

– Research and draft journalistic deliverables for news outlets, social media and other platforms, composed in the voice of the President.

– Work with the Media Relations team to support the development of opportunities to showcase the President and key executives through earned media that promotes the University’s mission.

– Work with the Vice President and others to develop innovative language to articulate the University’s mission and key messages.

– Edit external presidential communications.

– Coordinate with other team members in Marketing and Communications in the creation of communication materials (presentation decks, one-sheets, etc.) that support the President’s executive communications and presentations.

– Occasionally draft internal communications for the President’s Office.

– Provide other writing support for Marketing and Communications as needed.

– Other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications

Required Skills

– Exceptional communication skills (verbal and written).

– Proven ability to write pithy, succinct and meaningful manuscripts for public oratory.

– Strong writing and editing skills, including familiarity with various style manuals (AP, Chicago Manual of Style, etc.)

– Proactive, creative, action-oriented and willing to immerse themselves in the University environment to develop proactive and positive written communication products.

– Capacity to work efficiently across a range of subject areas, while multitasking and meeting tight deadlines.

– High attention to detail.

Job Requirements

– Bachelor’s degree in journalism, writing, English, composition, communications, public relations, or related fields.

– Three years of experience in executive communications.

– Submission of a writing sample, upon request.

Preferred Qualifications

– Specific experience with executive speechwriting highly preferred.

– Professional bilingual ability with Spanish highly preferred.

Working Conditions

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; sit; use hands to feel; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee must occasionally lift and move up to 10 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision and ability to adjust focus.

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

