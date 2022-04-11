Director of Communications and Marketing

Bloomberg American Health Initiative

Baltimore, MD

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health is seeking a Director of Communications & Marketing for the Bloomberg American Health Initiative (the Initiative), a $300 million effort to improve health in the United States, with a focus on five major health challenges facing the nation: 1) addiction and overdose, 2) adolescent health, 3) environmental challenges, 4) obesity and the food system, and 5) violence. The Initiative’s goal is not just to better understand challenges. The goal is impact. This is an opportunity for someone inspired to work with national experts and a high functioning team to advance health in the United States.

Specifically, the Initiative empowers people working in organizations on the front lines each year by providing full scholarships for graduate public health degrees. The Initiative also funds dozens of collaborative projects with community organizations, supports research of the highest quality, and provides technical assistance to policymakers. The Initiative is devoted to advancing equity, developing evidence, and advancing policy.

The Initiative is embedded in the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the oldest and top ranked public health graduate school in the United States, and part of Johns Hopkins University, the nation’s first research university.

The primary responsibility of the Director is to tell the story of the Initiative and how innovative public health tools and evidence can address longstanding challenges to health. The Director will lead a strategy to tell this story through traditional media, social media, and the Initiative’s website, podcast, twitter account, and other resources.

The Initiative has retained Isaacson, Miller, a national executive search firm, to assist in this recruitment. Electronic submission of materials is strongly encouraged.

Sean Farrell and Janette Martinez

www.imsearch.com/8473

