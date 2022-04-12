https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=48879&clientkey=04AFDDFF1AC4CC7D3340855AA2943642

Program Director, Health and Wellness

Consistent with the mission, vision, and values of the National League of Cities, oversee the day-to-day work specific to the Cities of Opportunity initiative, with a focus on supporting city leaders to address the social determinants of health. Ability to connect the dots across issue areas related to health to advance policy and systems change to improve racial and health equity, with a focus on coordination of local opportunities aligned with state and federal resources. Provide leadership in supporting outreach to key stakeholders including philanthropy and thought leaders. A collaborator at heart, who communicates clearly and effectively to NLC membership, key stakeholders, and partners. Lead the development and deployment of communications-related efforts to ensure effective scale of model city efforts with an emphasis on improving equitable outcomes for historically underserved communities.

The National League of Cities is the voice of America’s cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people across the country. NLC’s mission is to relentlessly advocate for the interests of cities by strengthening local leadership, influencing federal policy and driving innovative solutions.

We abide by 8 pillars of excellence to provide quality service and resources to our members and their constituents.

NLC is Inclusive. We are a nonpartisan organization, and we embrace diversity of thought, perspectives and experiences.

NLC is Focused. We focus on what matters most to our member cities, towns and villages and municipalities nationwide.

NLC is Valuable. As a resource and advocate for our members, and a key partner to the state municipal leagues.

NLC is Influential. We are recognized as powerful and reliable partners and respected by federal policymakers.

NLC is Visible. We have a strong impact on our members, in Washington, D.C., and in the news.

NLC is Relationship Driven. We are dedicated to building personal connections between local leaders and between local governments and NLC staff.

NLC is Forward Leaning. With compelling engagement opportunities and cutting-edge technology, we are innovative at every turn.

NLC is Financially Solid. With a diversified revenue model that reflects the nation’s modern economy.

NLC cares about everyone’s safety and is often in public events. For this reason, we do require employees to be both vaccinated and receive updated booster in accordance with CDC guidance. Providing associated documentation will be a part of the onboarding process.

Performs a combination of the duties outlined below:

Program Strategy, Design, and Administration Manage and oversee the day-to-day implementation of the Cities of Opportunity (CoO) initiative – aimed at supporting city leaders to advance policy & systems change towards improving community conditions with a focus on improving racial and health equity. Inform, guide, and support cohort-based efforts to ensure coordination across the health & wellness team, and broader NLC stakeholders with an eye towards effectively communicating promising practices and scalable city models.

Lead engagement with key stakeholders including thought leaders, philanthropic organizations, and multi-sector partners to ensure a holistic understanding of city efforts and foster greater alignment to health and racial equity goals.

Foster and advance city policies that improve equitable outcomes with a focus on alignment with state and federal resources and environments.

Oversee the development of forums, publications, tools, and resources to improve understanding and appreciation for city-led models that improve health and racial equity.

Participate in the development of short- and long-term strategic plans in collaboration with the senior leadership that promote, grow, and extend health and well-being program goals and agendas in alignment with overall NLC strategies and initiatives.

Propose new health and well-being related initiatives in alignment with the NLC mission, current organizational goals, and member city needs. Ensure consistency and continuity among programs, resolving discrepancies or conflicts between programs as required. Partnerships and Sponsorship Identify and facilitate the formation of key partnerships with member cities, government officials, and other key stakeholders to generate support for efforts that address social determinants of health and understanding of the vital city leadership in these efforts.

Work with member and city leaders to influence health-related areas of city policy and in alignment with federal and state policies. Draw upon the knowledge and experience of city leaders to inform health and wellness-related efforts.

Connect and strategize with external partners to contribute health and wellness-related city content to programs. Encourage, support, and publicize commitments by NLC members and partners in furthering program advocacy and goals.

Build internal sponsorship and support for Health & Wellness programs, as well as identify potential cross-center opportunities with other NLC divisions / departments.

Grants Develop, inform, and support grant proposals that advance health and well-being at the city-level.

Manage the fulfillment of and compliance with grant agreements. Develop processes, procedures, and timelines that govern the delivery of grant data, financial reports, program narratives, and other information to funders as outlined in grant agreements.

Manage relationships with program officers, grant administrators, and other staff at foundations that provide program funding. Prepare, provide, and present executive summaries and detailed reports to NLC leadership and grant providers for ongoing programs as needed.

Monitor and oversee the use of grant funding. Ensure that available funds are fully utilized and that all grant expenditures are consistent with approved budgets. Program Education, Outreach and Events Develop and deploy technical assistance, marketing, and communications initiatives that foster Cities of Opportunity and broader health & wellness program goals. Partner with senior leadership to develop campaigns, goals, work plans, and communications materials for member acquisition, retention, and engagement activities. Monitor progress and provide reports on program results.

Educate and orient city leaders, members, and potential members on the core program concerns through print media, social media, educational forums, events, and other communications.

Plan the development and dissemination of Cities of Opportunity and other relevant health & wellness content for conferences and meetings. Make speeches and presentations to diverse audiences and otherwise represent NLC at events. Leverage these opportunities to build new partnerships and strengthen existing collaborations with city leaders, foundations, corporate funders, and other stakeholders. Program Research and Thought Leadership Provide thought leadership on the development of innovative health policy & system solutions to problems confronting city leaders.

Identify new and emerging opportunities to improve health and racial equity for exploration to shape the direction of future NLC programs.

Lead efforts to conduct original research and collect best practice information to produce meaningful, actionable recommendations for city policy makers specific to health and well-being.

Oversee the compilation of research and best practices to support the development of technical assistance, communications, and learning. Publish results in internal and external media publications, present key information at relevant conferences, and otherwise socialize key information with appropriate stakeholders.

Serve as a health and wellness resource to other NLC staff and departments. Program Evaluation Support evaluation of the Cities of Opportunity initiative in partnership with our external evaluator. Use membership data and analytics to track and evaluate the impact of ongoing programs.

Solicit and incorporate feedback from stakeholders to ensure that health-related policies meet their needs. Recommend changes to improve the effectiveness of programs based on program results, member city feedback, and changes in city needs/requirements.

Collect data and review progress on the overall growth and success of assigned programs. Provide feedback and reports to program leadership regarding the success or failure of health & wellness related programs. Leadership (when applicable) Guide and direct the efforts of assigned staff members to plan and complete the necessary work in support of health & wellness strategies. Define individual work goals, expectations, priorities, and measures for success.

Serve as a mentor and coach for staff providing knowledge and technical expertise in the assigned program area. Plan and deliver professional development to staff based on their current work assignments and long-term career goals.

Perform functions typically associated with managing and leading others, including performance management, recruitment and selection, and compensation and policy administration.

Perform other duties and lead special projects as assigned.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field and 8 years of practical experience in program area, or Master’s degree in a related field and 6 years of practical experience in program area (Master’s degree preferred)

At least 3 years of experience leading the planning, implementation, and/or administration of a non-profit program

Possesses required technical knowledge within assigned program areas (refer to specific qualifications below)

Experience drafting/writing program documentation, grant proposals, and management reports

Ability to interact effectively with members, representatives of other organizations, elected officials, consultants, and all levels of NLC staff

MS Office skills (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint)

Public speaking experience

Expertise in leading health equity or health disparities activities.

This position is part of a hybrid work environment with time to be allocated virtually as well as in person in the DC office. Regular travel is expected although currently interrupted. May be required to work more hours than normal during a regular workweek depending on workload and deadline requirements.

NLC is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons and to prohibiting discrimination because of race, color, sex, national origin, age, religion, marital status, disability, political affiliation, sexual orientation, status as a veteran, or any other protected status and/or conditions specified in federal and local civil rights laws. If a candidate needs reasonable accommodation to continue their application process, please reach out to HR@NLC.org.

$100,496.00 – $132,152.00