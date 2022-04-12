CASC Executive Director (Remote)

BACKGROUND

The Coalition for Academic Scientific Computation (CASC) is an educational nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization with 90-plus member institutions. We represent many of the nation’s most forward-thinking universities supporting Cyberinfrastructure and Research Computing and Data.

We are a diverse and inclusive organization and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

SUMMARY

CASC is seeking an Executive Director who will help its members create a robust, sustainable ecosystem supporting academic cyberinfrastructure and research computing and data services, enabled by a vibrant, diverse community of professionals. This part time position works under the direction of, and collaborates closely with, the CASC Executive Committee to provide strategic leadership and substantive management in pursuit of CASC’s mission and objectives, https://casc.org/about/ .

HIGH LEVEL DUTIES

The Executive Director actively participates in all aspects of implementing and advancing CASC’s strategies, which include:

● Track, analyze, and help to influence national priorities related to research computing and data;

● Represent and promote the CASC organization;

● Engage with other organizations to build and/or facilitate relationships and partnerships;

● Contribute to elements of the CASC business, welcome and assist members, and engage in the CASC Membership Meetings;

● Provide input to the Executive Committee on strategic direction and implementation.

● Business related tasks as assigned by the Executive Committee.

EXPERIENCE and EXPECTATIONS

Our ideal candidate has demonstrated experience or familiarity with the following:

● Higher education and academic research

● Research cyberinfrastructure and advanced research computing and data

● Funding agencies and foundations relevant to the computational academic science

We offer a fully remote-friendly environment and workflow, working anywhere within the United States. The Executive Director will be required to travel to the Washington, DC metropolitan area several times per year to conduct CASC business and attend events, subject to travel and gathering restrictions and guidelines.

While an executive level position, it is offered as a part-time position with flexible hours. We anticipate hours varying between 16-32 hours per week dependent upon business needs.

We are offering an executive-level salary commensurate with experience. As a part-time position, no benefits are included.

The position is available immediately.

We cannot provide visa sponsorship.

Questions concerning the position can be sent to cascexec@casc.org.

APPLY

We are currently accepting applications and the posting will remain open until filled. To apply, please send your resume or CV and cover letter to cascexec@casc.org.