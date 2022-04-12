Organization: The Rockefeller Foundation

Position Title: Executive Assistant to the CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute

The Rockefeller Foundation seeks an Executive Assistant to join the dynamic Pandemic Prevention Institute team to support the CEO. We are seeking an experienced professional willing to play a critical role in enabling the Institute team to execute groundbreaking work by supporting and coordinating the daily operation of the CEO’s Office and schedule.

The Pandemic Prevention Institute (PPI) aims to help the world detect, prevent, and mitigate pandemic threats to achieve containment as quickly as possible. We are an independent, nimble collaborator with the global community working toward an early warning system for the world. With a growing global network, PPI will harness data to drive decision-making that prevents pandemics. Our partnerships span public, private and academic sectors. We’re working on Covid-19 today and pandemic prevention for the future.

Location: This role will be based in Washington, DC.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Reports to the CEO of the Pandemic Prevention Institute and serves as a key partner by coordinating and executing critical administrative duties on behalf of the CEO.

Anticipates needs and is highly responsive to direct and foreseen requests, providing fast, accurate, and thoughtful replies as well as following up on action items on behalf of the CEO and staff of the CEO’s Office. Proactively anticipates the needs of the CEO. Ability to think ahead and plan short, medium, and long term.

Provides senior level administrative support including reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information as needed; contact management and processing expenses.

Demonstrates flexibility and the ability to independently handle and respond to multiple priorities and shifting demands while maintaining the sense of urgency and intensity that the office requires.

Keeps the schedule/calendar for the CEO. Must be comfortable with heavy scheduling, coordination of complex meetings (multiple time zones, countries, etc.); vetting, tracking and prioritizing scheduling requests. Scheduling and briefings are core components of the operations of the CEO’s Office and the EA is responsible for ensuring their effective and efficient operations.

Coordinate domestic and international travel arrangements, create thoughtful itineraries, and create and modify travel itineraries quickly and accurately. Informs and plans actions based on the itinerary with appropriate parties, with monitoring throughout.

Build and maintain effective relationships and trusted partnerships with internal and external partners.

Master use of all technology associated with your support of the CEO’s role.

Supports other PPI team members with travel and scheduling as needed.

Ensures that the technology and common area spaces and any tools or equipment required by the CEO’s Office are successfully and flawlessly performing. To this end, coordinates with other departments such as Operations and IT and consult with any other infrastructure groups necessary to support the CEO’s Office.

Actively builds relationships across The Rockefeller Foundation and the Pandemic Prevention Institute including with peers, key leaders, and administrators; maintains a close and highly responsive partnership with their teams.

Serves as an active ambassador of the PPI team inside and outside of the Foundation, contributing to creating a positive values-driven culture.

Prepares and processes expense reports, vendor invoicing paperwork, and purchase requisitions, including monthly expense reports in Concur.

Works on special projects and events as directed by the CEO and PPI leadership team.

Able to handle a workload that may involve critical deadlines.

Deliver an excellent visiting experience to visitors.

Education, Experience and Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related field is preferred.

Minimum of 8 years of senior level administrative experience in supporting an executive leader is required; 10+ years of experience is preferred.

Must have previous work experience in a complex, fast-paced and highly professional role and global or matrixed organization; previous work with a mission-driven organization focused on a highly dynamic, evolving organization and work environment is highly desirable.

Direct experience managing sensitive and confidential matters with a high level of professionalism and grace under pressure.

Strong execution and organization skills and demonstrated experience in prioritizing and executing multiple priorities seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Demonstrated proactive problem-solving skills with strong decision-making capability.

Work effectively both independently, as well as, in a team-oriented, collaborative, and collegial environment.

Has the ability to identify, prioritize and manage agendas, employee communications, high level presentations and documents and is comfortable multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment.

Has excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills and is effective in developing positive and productive relationships with all levels of staff and management across the organization.

Proven experience working effectively as part of a team and autonomously.

Proven excellent project management and organizational skills with a demonstrated ability to deliver high quality, accurate work on time.

Has experience within a highly collaborative, dynamic organization and in an entrepreneurial environment where building policies, program and processes are necessary.

Demonstrated technical proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Power Point. Prior Salesforce or similar CRM experience is a plus.

Must have experience booking and managing international travel. International work experience a plus, proven intercultural competence.

Must be available and comfortable working overtime as needed.

Qualifications and Competencies

Communication : Excellent interpersonal abilities; outstanding listening skills, writing and verbal skills; Awareness of reputation, positioning, and brand management.

: Excellent interpersonal abilities; outstanding listening skills, writing and verbal skills; Awareness of reputation, positioning, and brand management. Partnership and Relationship Building : Sensitive to organizational culture, strong professional representation of the Foundation. Strategic partnership building, adaptable and flexible. Commitment to The Rockefeller Foundation’s mission and core values.

: Sensitive to organizational culture, strong professional representation of the Foundation. Strategic partnership building, adaptable and flexible. Commitment to The Rockefeller Foundation’s mission and core values. Agile: Able to pivot quickly should schedules or priorities shift.

Able to pivot quickly should schedules or priorities shift. Meticulous. Extreme and precise attention to detail. Proof-reading, critical thinking, following through and executing with excellence are a must.

Extreme and precise attention to detail. Proof-reading, critical thinking, following through and executing with excellence are a must. Strategy : Highly strategic mindset with ability to identify and prioritize what’s important in any project, demonstrates innovative approaches to work, ability to organize chaos into coherent plan.

: Highly strategic mindset with ability to identify and prioritize what’s important in any project, demonstrates innovative approaches to work, ability to organize chaos into coherent plan. Project Management : High operational and project management ability; proactive. Sound, mature judgment, integrity, and respect for others.

: High operational and project management ability; proactive. Sound, mature judgment, integrity, and respect for others. Decision-Making : Analytical and strong problem-solving abilities, takes initiative, drives for results, ability to prioritize work, communicates problems and proposes solutions, as appropriate.

: Analytical and strong problem-solving abilities, takes initiative, drives for results, ability to prioritize work, communicates problems and proposes solutions, as appropriate. Execution : Strong project management skills; meets deadlines; ability to multi-task and work under pressure; detail oriented. Sense of urgency and responsibility, flexible work style; a self-started who can work independently as well as in and across teams.

: Strong project management skills; meets deadlines; ability to multi-task and work under pressure; detail oriented. Sense of urgency and responsibility, flexible work style; a self-started who can work independently as well as in and across teams. Passion and Optimism : Deep enthusiasm for the mission and people of the Foundation; entrepreneurial energy around connecting an engaged staff with the overall impact of the Foundation’s work.

: Deep enthusiasm for the mission and people of the Foundation; entrepreneurial energy around connecting an engaged staff with the overall impact of the Foundation’s work. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: You are committed to the mission of the Foundation, to inclusion, equity, and diversity in every aspect of your work, and to challenging conventional wisdom through evidence, reason, and amplifying dissenting, unconventional, and marginalized voices.

The Rockefeller Foundation is proud to offer a competitive compensation and benefits package that includes: comprehensive health insurance coverage, generous retirement savings plan with employer match and contributions, vacation and personal leave, safe and sick leave, summer hours, flexible work arrangements, tuition reimbursement and student loan repayments, an Employee Assistance Program, backup childcare and family support services, life and disability insurance, legal and identity theft services, paid family leave, semi-annual volunteering opportunity and gift matching program, and much more.

As an organization, we focus on six values to advance our culture and to continue our success. We are dedicated to being Transparent, Optimistic, Accountable, Collaborative, Trusted and Equitable. We operate from a strong commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion in everything that we do. It’s not only the right thing to do – we couldn’t make an impact without the diverse perspectives and experiences of our team members. We expect all employees at the Foundation to contribute by developing their unique perspective and talent, and to challenge conventional wisdom through evidence and reason, and by amplifying marginalized voices.

The Rockefeller Foundation is committed to the principles of equal employment opportunity and to compliance with all federal, state, and local laws concerning employment discrimination, including the Americans with Disabilities Act. To this end, the Foundation ensures equal opportunity to all employees and applicants regardless of race, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, marital status, national origin or ancestry, citizenship, lawful alien status, physical, mental, and medical disability, veteran status or liability for service in the United States Armed Forces.

The Rockefeller Foundation intends at present to form, establish, and launch a global institute for precision pandemic prevention for rapid pathogen threat detection, evaluation, and action (the “Institute”). This position will begin at the Foundation and may be transferred or assigned to the Institute. Such transfer or assignment, if at all, would in all aspects be subject to the Foundation’s sole discretion.

The Rockefeller Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Apply for Executive Assistant to the CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute using the link below:

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=24726181-f57f-46a1-824d-3c8a89c3328a&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=398649&lang=en_US&source=CC4