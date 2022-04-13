Senior Associate, US TMT

Global Counsel is seeking to hire a Senior Associate in Washington, DC as part of our global Tech, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) practice. This new role is an opportunity to work for a strong roster of corporate and investor clients, including some of the world’s largest tech platforms and VCs while providing strategic advice, political due diligence, thought leadership and transaction advisory services.

This role is designed for candidates with the personal drive and commercial awareness to help deliver the US growth strategy as part of a global team. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years’ relevant experience, either in the US government, or a similarly rigorous business advisory/consultancy or think tank, and/or experience of working in the technology sector. You will need an appetite for developing knowledge, networks, and skills in a fast-paced and collaborative working environment.

Although we recognize and support the continuation of hybrid working, there is an expectation that the successful candidates will be based in the Washington DC area and regularly work from our centrally based office.

You must have the right to work in the US.

Role and responsibilities

§ Support client relationships at all levels, including providing C-suite strategic advice, project coordination, and briefings for a client portfolio of significant global institutions.

§ Support the development of content, briefings, thought-leadership on the US tech policy agenda.

§ Help to build and maintain relationships with stakeholders (US institutions and regulators) to anticipate changes in tech policy, and understand the drivers of those changes.

§ Prepare papers and presentations for clients, including options for effective advocacy strategies and thought leadership on public policy.

§ Support the execution of GC’s business development strategy, including identifying potential clients, contributing to pitches and campaigns.

§ Act as an active ambassador for Global Counsel at relevant industry and policy events, and invest in developing the skills, expertise and reputation of yourself and others.

Skills and profile

§ Minimum five years’ relevant experience in a government, regulator, in-house public affairs, consultancy or investing role with a focus on tech and public policy;

§ Proven organizational, team management and leadership capabilities;

§ Excellent interpersonal and written communication skills;

§ Strong research and analytical mindset.

§ The personal drive and commercial awareness to develop and execute a growth strategy, with strong support and resources from the wider team and external partners as needed.

What we can offer

§ A competitive salary with 20 days’ holiday allowance plus federal holidays, 5 hybrid days, summer parties and discretionary winter holiday office closures.

§ A full package of benefits including pension, health & dental insurance, bonus programme, as well as company social activities, and EAP & wellbeing support. GC pays 100% of health insurance premiums for US-based employees, and a guaranteed 3% annual contribution to US-based employees’ 401(k) plan, in addition to employees’ own contributions to the plan.

§ Opportunity to travel to GC’s European offices.

§ Access to our Washington DC office, and high-quality IT and ergonomic support for remote working.

§ A strong professional development program including a personal training budget.

§ The chance to learn from world-class advisers and political experts in a fast-growing firm.





How to apply

Please submit your cover letter and resume here https://www.global-counsel.com/about-us/careers/VA88/senior-associate—tmt-washington-dc

Application deadline is April 24, 2022. Please contact Belma Ambrose on b.ambrose@global-counsel.com if you have any questions.

About Global Counsel

Global Counsel helps companies and investors across sectors to anticipate the ways in which politics, regulation and public policymaking create both risk and opportunity, and to develop and implement strategies to meet these challenges.

Our work is supported by high quality analytical content and collateral that is politically and economically informed and which builds quickly into executable strategy.

Our team is led by former public policymakers and political advisors with experience at the highest level of government. We have offices in London, Brussels, Washington DC, Qatar and Singapore and are supported by a network of partners in other key markets.