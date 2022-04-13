Overview



We are not just offering a job but a meaningful career! Come join our passionate team!



As a Fortune 50 company, we hire the best employees to serve our customers, making us a leader in the insurance and financial services industry. State Farm embraces diversity and inclusion to ensure a workforce that is engaged, builds on the strengths and talents of all associates, and creates a Good Neighbor culture.



We offer competitive benefits and pay with the potential for an annual financial award based on both individual and enterprise performance. Our employees have an opportunity to participate in volunteer events within the community and engage in a learning culture. We offer programs to assist with tuition reimbursement, professional designations, employee development, wellness initiatives, and more!



Visit our Careers page for more information on our benefits , locations and the process of joining the State Farm team!

Responsibilities



State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, a Fortune 50 company, is offering an exciting opportunity to join its in-house Law Department as a Counsel in our Federal Affairs Office in Washington, D.C. State Farm embraces diversity and inclusion in building an engaged workforce, and our Law Department employees are challenged, guided, and empowered. As a community, we help one another grow professionally and personally. It’s part of who we are and have been since 1922. The position is classified as a hybrid role, meaning that the work arrangement calls for hours in the office and virtually. Everyone in a hybrid role is required to spend some time in the office. Work arrangements could change over time based on business needs.



The Federal Affairs team supports State Farm through the advocacy of sound public policy. We focus on cultivating a favorable legislative and regulatory environment by working with public policy stakeholders to maintain an open dialogue and promote public policies that enable State Farm to better serve its customers. The lawyer selected will be responsible for collaborating with business partners and Law Department colleagues in analyzing legislative and/or regulatory developments and advocating on behalf of State Farm. In part, the lawyer selected will:

Interact with and educate members of Congress, congressional staff, regulatory agencies, trade associations, and other public policy stakeholders

Review and develop federal legislative and regulatory proposals.

Identify emerging legislative and regulatory initiatives and work with internal business partners to assess their impact on State Farm’s business and customers, assist in developing an enterprise response, and convey State Farm’s position to key stakeholders as appropriate.

Work closely with State Farm’s Public Policy function in identifying and crafting public policy solutions to current and emerging issues impacting State Farm

Collaborate with our State Counsels on issues implicating both state and federal law.

Partner with colleagues in the grassroots function in educating and engaging State Farm employees and agents on important business issues.



Qualifications

A law degree from an ABA accredited law school and excellent academic credentials

A member in good standing with at least one state bar.

Five to seven years of experience (legislative/regulatory experience is desirable).

A proactive and preventative lawyering mindset.

Commitment to providing quality legal advice.

An agile mindset, which includes a demonstrated willingness to develop expertise in new subject matter areas and capacity to manage issues in a complex external environment.

A history of enthusiastic participation in a team environment.

An ability to collaborate with a diverse group of internal and external stakeholders.

Strong oral/written communication skills.

Strong technical skills, including knowledge in Word and Excel

Applicants are required to be eligible to lawfully work in the U.S. immediately; employer will not sponsor applicants for U.S. work opportunity



Additional Details

Selected candidate will be required to register as a federal lobbyist

Other than as authorized by the General Counsel or his designee, employees are not permitted to handle any legal business outside of State Farm except authorized pro bono work

Newly hired employees must cease all outside practice and all suit involvement before joining State Farm

Travel may be required via commercial transportation or driving to job related activities

May work irregular hours due to workload and nature of work





Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/KMl8nrfaVVAMWUaB6TXG2z



PI172656019