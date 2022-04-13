Position Title: Department: VP, Government Plans & Programs Legal Reports To: FSLA Designation / WC / Safety Sensitive: SVP & General Counsel Exempt / State / Safety Sensitive

POSITION SUMMARY

Hornblower Group’s mission is to create amazing experiences. Our brand heritage dates back nearly 100 years and today our footprint spans 111 countries and more than 125 U.S. cities. We are proud to serve more than 30 million guests annually across our portfolio of water-based experiences, land-based experiences, overnight cruise experiences, and ferry and transportation services. If you’re an enthusiastic team player who thrives in an environment where communication, creativity and cooperation are encouraged, this may just be the opportunity for you.

The VP, Government Plans & Programs will:

· Lead the company’s strategic development related to advocacy and cultivate relationships with federal, and other government and legislative agencies

· Establish a master plan and direction for achieving advocacy and corporate social responsibility, strategy and goals

· Provide leadership and direction for all aspects of related advocacy activity, including developing effective government relations and public affairs plans

· Oversee and lead public policy engagement, including the planning, development, and implementation of federal legislative and regulatory initiatives

· Ensure that the company’s views are known to federal legislators and government regulators, and that constituencies are educated about legislative issues and developments

· Manage analysis of critical regulatory issues impacting the company, advocate and focus on advancing the company’s competitive business interests

· Coordinate with industry trade associations, leveraging the company’s influence to align association goals and priorities with those of the company

The right person will be adaptable, dynamic, and embody Hornblower Group’s RESPECT Service System.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Goals

· Cultivate & maintain relationships with relevant departments & agencies (particularly the Department of Interior and the National Park Service), select Congressional committees, and trade association staff

· Be aware of evolving agency needs, provide input to agency personnel who are developing plans and programs to meet those needs and follow the progress of those programs

· Identify opportunities for Hornblower Group business expansion, formulate new concepts of service and operation offerings and bring them to the attention of agencies

· Observe emerging agency or Congressional plans, policies or regulations that may affect Hornblower Group

· Understand short- and long-term Hornblower business unit objectives in order to identify and influence legislation and regulations that may affect Hornblower business

Responsibilities & Duties

· Develop & present a detailed strategy for this position

· Represent Hornblower Group in D.C. and the interests of Hornblower units and unit management at a high level

· Work with Hornblower legal, marketing and corporate communications departments to ensure a uniform, productive and up-to-date message to Government agencies

· Research & present situations for Hornblower management consideration

· Lead or assist in identifying and developing opportunities with regional or state government authorities

· Work with Hornblower personnel who manage contracts & compliance responsibilities

· Contribute to organizational aspects of projects

· Coordinate with industry associations to increase Hornblower visibility in the sector and maximize our influence

· Coordinate with business units to ensure that state/local lobbying efforts are consistent with/complement federal strategy

· Track lobbying hours and expenses, and work with legal department to ensure proper reporting

REQUIREMENTS & QUALIFICATIONS

· Ten years of government relations and/or policy experience or relevant experience and education comparable to perform job duties

· Demonstrated federal policy experience is preferred

· Successful track record of influencing senior-level executives, high-ranking public officials and key stakeholders

· Substantial knowledge of the federal and other legislative and regulatory processes.

· Preference for significant relevant work experience (8+ years) with strong networks and contacts particularly within DOI. Experience within DOD, DOT, DHS, and DOC helpful.

· Successful experience working as part of a multidisciplinary team

· A thorough understanding of federal authorization and legislative appropriation processes

· Experience identifying, retaining, and managing consultants

· Advanced leadership and management skills with a proven ability to motivate others

· Excellent communication expertise with an emphasis on effective writing, presentation, meeting, and interpersonal communication

· Solid time management, conflict resolution and investigation skills

· Demonstrated experience communicating orally and in writing

MISSION & VALUES

RESPECT SERVICE SYSTEM

Our Mission: We create amazing experiences.

Our Values: Respect, Environment, Safety #1, Professionalism, Exceed, Communication and Teamwork.

Our Operating Principles: HORNBLOWER GROUP 12

1. Foster diversity and inclusion.

2. Practice conservation and environmental responsibility.

3. Cultivate a safe and secure workplace.

4. Be on time. Come prepared.

5. Make data-driven, fact-based decisions.

6. Be decisive with 80:100 solutions (80% right, 100% implementable).

7. Expect to win – but compete as an underdog.

8. Embrace innovation and reinvention.

9. Listen and be responsive.

10. Strive for efficiency and transparency without politics.

11. Win as a team. Play your role.

12. Work hard, have fun, celebrate success.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

Hornblower Group is proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. We prohibit discrimination and or/harassment of any type, including but not limited to discrimination and or harassment based upon race, religion, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, pregnancy or relation medical conditions, childbirth, breastfeeding, parental status, veteran and/or military statue, disability (physical or mental) medical condition, genetic information or characteristics, political affiliation, domestic violence survivor status, marital status, or other characteristics prohibited by federal, state, or local law. Additional, Hornblower Group participates in the E-Verify program in certain locations.

Pursuant to applicable State and local laws, including but not limited to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.