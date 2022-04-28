Special Assistant to the Managing Director of Development

Requirements

Special Assistant to the Managing Director of Development, Northeast Region – Office of Advancement – Georgetown University

Job Overview

The Office of Advancement (OA) exists to support the mission and strategic ambitions of Georgetown University through comprehensive philanthropic partnerships with alumni and friends of the University. Led by the Managing Director of Development, the regionally-based northeast development team is responsible for identifying, cultivating, and soliciting donations to Georgetown University from individuals, their personal foundations, select corporations, and select foundations.

The Special Assistant provides high-level administrative, project and strategic support to the Managing Director (MD) of Development for the Northeast Region. The Special Assistant must effectively manage the MD’s day-to-day and long-term activities and facilitate communication with the region’s major donors, prospects and volunteers, campus leaders and administrators, senior OA staff, and academic leaders of the University. Due to the level of confidential information that is handled, the position requires the use of careful judgment and discretion. The diversity of workload requires flexibility, efficiency, attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines for a wide variety of assignments.

Work Interactions

The Special Assistant will have considerable visibility and interaction with major donors and high-level university staff. It will require an ability to work as a team player with many people from a wide variety of backgrounds. The Special Assistant must be flexible to work independently under pressure (sometimes after standard work hours) and to meet multiple deadlines. The position requires a high degree of confidentiality and sensitivity to the needs and desires of major donors to the Northeast and a commitment to the mission of Georgetown University.

Learn more about the Office of Advancement https://advancement.georgetown.edu/careers/.

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and work experience

• 5 or more years of relevant work experience

• Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Access, and Excel

• Attention to detail and highly developed interpersonal, written and verbal communications skills

• Broad knowledge of and experience in the use of research materials, including the internet and online informational databases

• Ability to work efficiently and effectively, under tight deadlines

• Strong problem-solving abilities and the ability to exercise independent judgment as appropriate

• Ability to understand and practice a high standard of confidentiality and ethical information collection

• Strong collaborative and project management skills

• Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects at once

• A flexible team player, able to maintain confidentiality, exercise tact, resolve issues, and exercise careful judgment and discretion.

• Comfort with ambiguity

• Ability to work independently and autonomously

Work Mode: Hybrid (2 days on campus, 3 days telework). Please note that work mode designations are regularly reviewed in order to meet the evolving needs of the University. Such review may necessitate a change to a position’s mode of work designation. Complete details about Georgetown University’s mode of work designations for staff and AAP positions can be found on the Department of Human Resources https://hr.georgetown.edu/mode-of-work-designation/.

