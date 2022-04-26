Invitation to Apply for the Position of

Director of Communications & Marketing

Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Washington, DC

The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) seeks candidates to apply for the Director of Communications & Marketing. The Director will serve as the School’s strategic communications leader and develop internal and external communications, marketing, and media relations strategy. The position aims to raise the public profile of SAIS domestically and globally by ensuring the alignment and effective execution of its communications, marketing, branding, and media relations efforts. The Director will establish and manage key alliances and community partnerships with external organizations to enhance the SAIS curriculum, global career services, and faculty/student recruitment and retention efforts. The director will assist with efforts to advance the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals, objectives, and priorities.

The Director of Communications & Marketing will lead SAIS to new levels of prominence and impact and secure the support and resources to achieve that vision. The Director will promote SAIS as a leading school of advanced international studies. The Director will report to the Dean of SAIS and will be a trusted leader for the marketing and communications team. The Director will serve as a communications advisor to the Dean and leadership team to ensure awareness of all communications plans and priorities, as well as proactively leverage communications efforts to mitigate potential institutional risk. SAIS’s next Director of Communications & Marketing will recruit and retain exceptional staff who are poised to provide centralized support to the offices of admissions, academic affairs, student affairs, global careers, and the Office of the Dean.

The Director will be passionate about the mission, vision, and values of the School and be prepared to manage the strategic and operational changes necessary to continue the School’s success. The Director will have a record of increasing experience in communications, public relations, and media relations in public policy, issues management, or higher education. The Director will demonstrate the learning agility that is characteristic of great leaders and exhibit the cultural intelligence to effectively engage all members who contribute to the School’s success. The Director will seek consensus among diverse stakeholders and will be a courageous leader who can bring confidence to a broad audience.

SAIS seeks candidates with similar–or the prospect of similar–achievements, who will serve as the principal face for the Department of communications and marketing.

TO APPLY

SAIS has engaged Isaacson, Miller, a national executive search firm, to assist with the search. All nominations and applications should be sent electronically to:

Sean Farrell, Partner

Karreem Mebane, Senior Associate

Clay Batley, Senior Search Coordinator

https://www.imsearch.com/search-detail/S8-465

