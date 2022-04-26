Looking to be part of a dynamic, ever evolving regional team in the nation’s capital?We are looking for a seasoned communications professional with executive speechwriting and internal / external communications experience to join our team. This is a dynamic role will have an immediate impact on executive and regional communications supporting the Office of the President and executive level strategic communications.The ideal candidate will have proven track record in public relations, chief of staff role, and or corporate communications with a special focus on executive-level advising, interdepartmental collaboration and executive #communications, talking points, executive briefings, and speechwriting to a wide variety of audiences and stakeholder groups. Please apply if you are interested.

Communications Consultant V

Rockville, Maryland

In this role, you will be responsible for leading the development of strategic communication plans and leading the implementation of communication efforts. You will lead communications and manage complex projects or project components.

Qualifications Include:

· At least three years of experience in a leadership role with or without direct reports

· A bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, English, humanities, business, social science, or a related field and at least eight years of experience in communications, writing, marketing, or a directly related field. Additional equivalent work experience in a directly related field may be substituted for the degree requirement

Preferred Qualifications Include:

· One year of experience managing operational or project budgets

· Four years of professional experience in the development of digital or multi-media content

· Two years in health care or another heavily regulated industry (e.g., banking)

· Three years of experience working in an organization with union represented employees

· Four years of professional experience in community management and the development of social media content

· Four years project management experience

· Three years of experience in change management or communications support

· Three years of experience working in a matrixed organization

· A master’s degree in communications, journalism, English, humanities, business, social science, or a related field

For immediate consideration, please visit http://kp.org/careers for complete qualifications and job submission details, referencing job number 1029927.

