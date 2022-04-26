Director / Vice President for Programs

Business, Public Affairs, and Public Policy; Higher Education

The Director/Vice President for Programs is responsible for helping organize and lead The Washington Campus’ intensive, experiential, Washington, D.C.-based Executive MBA, MBA, and specialty graduate and professional courses. This position also assists with organizing and leading graduate accounting, select honors undergraduate, and executive education courses as required. Responsibilities also include developing new programs with existing schools and partners; developing relationships and programs with new schools or other organizations; and developing the Campus’ network of speakers, supporters, and other key stakeholders.

Due to the nature of these responsibilities, the ideal candidate should have a graduate or professional degree; experience of at least 7-10 years in one or more (preferably at least two) of three relevant areas: business/association, government, and higher education; and preferably at least some relevant experience helping lead programs in a business school, university, executive education, continuing professional education, or internal corporate, government, or association environment. Overall, the ideal candidate will have experience in and a rich understanding of the intersection of business, government, and public policy, and likewise a strong commitment to experiential higher education. The starting position title is dependent on relevant experience, education, and related factors. The Washington Campus does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, orientation, national or ethnic origin, or disability, and strongly encourages qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds.

The Washington Campus is a non-profit, non-partisan 501(c)(3) higher education organization. The Campus organizes and runs intensive, experiential courses in Washington, D.C., generally ranging from one to five days in length, for a core consortium of 16 business schools, as well as for many other business school and university audiences, and corporate and non-profit partners, from all over the U.S. and worldwide. Most courses are targeted at graduate and professional students, particularly MBA and Executive MBA students. Open-enrollment MBA courses run several times throughout the year, for example, and are five days (Monday-Friday) in length. Campus offerings also include specialty programs for those interested in other topics such as health care policy, accounting and public policy, and for select honors-level undergraduates. For all academic programs, course credits are governed and granted by participants’ home academic institutions.

All of The Washington Campus’ educational offerings take advantage of the rich intersection of business, government, and public policy that uniquely exists in Washington, D.C. Sessions are led primarily by public affairs and government relations practitioners in the for-profit, non-profit, and association sectors; by other experts ranging from lobbyists and the media, to those from think tanks, embassies, associations, and other NGOs; by current and former members and staff of the U.S. Congress; by current and former leaders and staff of the Executive Branch and regulatory agencies; and so on. Almost all programs include site visits, such as to Capitol Hill to talk with Members of Congress and their staff and to observe committee hearings; to various Executive Branch and Cabinet and regulatory agencies; to corporate government relations and public affairs offices; and to other notable Washington, D.C., sites.

In addition, The Washington Campus will continue to provide some online programming in these areas. Online programs proved uniquely successful during the past couple years, and there is significant demand for ongoing online programming even as the Campus has returned to in-person D.C. programs.

Specific duties of the Director/Vice President for Programs include:

1. Organize and lead Executive MBA, MBA, and specialty graduate and professional courses (e.g., health care policy) in Washington, D.C., throughout the year, ranging from one day to one week. This includes introducing and integrating various course sessions and speakers, and also helping organize and administer course materials. These for-credit courses focus on how to strategically, effectively, and ethically manage business, public affairs, and public policy.

2. Develop and help lead customized for-credit programs with specific schools/universities or for executive education partners, including scheduling and organizing speakers, sessions, course materials, logistics, etc. These courses may range from health care policy, to accounting and public policy, to honors-level undergraduates, and range from one to five days in length.

3. Maintain ongoing communications, coordination, and relationships with various partner schools/universities and other educational partners. Promote programs to and with new potential educational partners.

4. Further develop and refine course syllabi, readings, sessions, and speakers. Identify new speakers and topics to be included in various programs. Work with existing speakers to refine presentations and sessions.

5. Develop and administer contracts, budgets, and post-program follow-up for various programs.

6. Organize and supervise adjunct faculty, program managers, and program coordinators in performance of their responsibilities. Program staff duties include preparing course materials; notifying and assisting guest faculty speakers; handling all audio-visual needs and related program items; advancing to off-site program locations to ensure that all needs and materials are set; monitoring of web-based enrollment systems; maintaining and sharing relevant course information with schools; posting information on course-specific secure websites; arranging for conference rooms, food and beverage, and local transportation; making arrangements for site-visits to government and contracted locations; and related responsibilities.

7. Help plan and implement outreach to various schools/universities, associations and non-profits/NGOs, corporations and trade associations, media and others.

Applicants should be available for in-person interviews at The Washington Campus offices if selected for further consideration. The Campus is conveniently located in downtown Washington, D.C., at 1150 18th St NW, Suite 400, near the Farragut West and Farragut North Metro subway stations. Compensation will be commensurate with experience and includes a variety of benefits. Applicants will be considered starting immediately and on an ongoing basis until the position is filled. If interested, please send a resume and cover letter (with proposed or potential start dates) to Mr. Matthew Marchetti at mmarchetti@washcampus.edu .