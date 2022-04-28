Job title: Research Assistant

Category: Private Industry

Organization: O’Brien, Gentry & Scott, LLC

Location: Capitol Hill, Washington DC

Brief Description: The Research Assistant provides high-level support to the Firm, including research, legislative tracking, and clerical functions. Seeking a highly motivated individual.

Full Description:

The Research Assistant provides high-level research and administrative support for Government Relations Firm. Specializing in Aerospace and Defense, this Firm has been around for over forty years and earned a trusted reputation for developing and implementing highly successful public policy and federal budget strategies that result in expanded business opportunities for our global client base. This position requires a highly motivated individual who is interested in growing in this sector. Duties include:

· Research: Track and monitor news publications, analyze Congressional and Presidential budgets. Organize and compile research information utilizing government resources, news publications, and professional journals to evaluate potential opportunities for clients

· Legislative: Monitor legislation to maintain a clear understanding of Congressional activity. Work directly with the Government Affairs team to manage briefing materials and memos

· Administrative assistance: Support monthly client invoicing, quarterly lobby reports, and managing various memberships and associations accounts. Answering telephone calls and emails from clients and directing them to relevant staff

This position requires someone to be adaptable to various competing demands and demonstrate the highest level of client service and response. Ideal candidate will have prior Congressional experience, but not a requirement. If you are looking for a place to learn the business and continue your career in Government Relations, we welcome the opportunity to meet with you.

Compensation:

Starting salary is commensurate based on experience. In addition, we offer a generous benefits package for retirement savings and health care.

To Apply:

Please send resume and cover letter to: FirstFloorLLC203@gmail.com