Division: LD-Laboratory Directorate

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has an opening for a Federal Relations Associate to join the Government and Community Relations (GCR, https://gcr.lbl.gov/) team. In this new role, you will report to the DC-based Federal Relations Director and work closely with other members of the GCR team, Berkeley Lab research area leaders, and external stakeholders. The position supports the development and execution of strategies to best position Berkeley Lab within the federal policy environment and requires ongoing awareness of priority research areas, analysis of legislative proposals, and proactive engagement of internal and external stakeholders.

What You Will Do:

• Organize and manage efforts to educate Members of Congress, their staff members, and other policymakers on Berkeley Lab expertise and needs through activities such as in-person and online briefings.

• Monitor and prepare written updates on congressional activities impacting Berkeley Lab and relevant research areas.

• Monitor and prepare written updates on other stakeholder activities including but not limited to scientific advisory boards’ meetings, think tank briefings and reports, and scientific workshops.

• Develop and maintain directories of stakeholders and Federal Relations contacts within and outside government.

• Facilitate Berkeley Lab review of draft legislation.

• Represent Berkeley Lab Federal Relations at select events.

• Develop effective professional relationships with individuals on Capitol Hill and within the Administration and provide staff support for meetings and other means of engagement by Berkeley Lab leaders.

• Work collaboratively with federal relations staff members at partner organizations.

• Work collaboratively with members of the GCR team and with colleagues in the Laboratory Directorate, scientific divisions, operations, and in particular strategic communications, to carry out other activities within the Government and Community Relations Strategic Plan in support of Berkeley Lab’s major scientific and infrastructure initiatives.

What is Required:

• Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field of study and a minimum of 2 years of related experience or equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Familiarity working with Congress and with the federal budget, appropriations, and authorization processes.

• Proven communication skills with the ability to translate key scientific concepts into lay-level language useful to policymakers in DC.

• Demonstrated ability to develop and maintain productive working relationships with an array of diverse interests, individuals, and constituencies.

• Demonstrated organizational, research and analytical skills, as well as initiative and intellectual curiosity.

• Commitment to advancing inclusion, diversity, equity, and accountability in the workplace.

• Willingness to occasionally travel to Washington, DC.

Notes:

• This is a full-time career appointment, exempt (monthly paid) from overtime pay.

• This position may be subject to a background check. Any convictions will be evaluated to determine if they directly relate to the responsibilities and requirements of the position. Having a conviction history will not automatically disqualify an applicant from being considered for employment.

• This position is eligible for a hybrid work schedule – a combination of teleworking and performing work on site at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, 1 Cyclotron Road, Berkeley, CA. Work schedules are dependent on business needs. Individuals working a hybrid schedule must reside within 150 miles of Berkeley Lab.

How To Apply

