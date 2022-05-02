NCTA-The Internet and Television Association (“NCTA”) – headquartered in Washington, D.C.- represents network innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and inspire consumers every day. Our industry supports three million American jobs and employs at least three hundred people in every congressional district. NCTA’s member companies have a groundbreaking history and equally impressive vision for the future, emboldened by a spirit of innovation, creativity and passion to be the best.

NCTA seeks a dynamic Research Assistant to assist in the collection, analysis and dissemination of data and the development of public policy papers, presentations and analyses.

Essential Functions:

Compiles, reads, abstracts, synthesizes, analyzes, and organizes written and electronic material into summarized form.

Assists in preparing, cite-checking, reviewing, filing, and organizing regulatory and litigation documents such as comments, pleadings, briefs, letters, motions, and declarations.

Researches laws, regulations, statutes, legal opinions, business/industry articles, etc. to prepare or assist with the preparation of regulatory and legal filings, compliance guides, reports, data visualizations, and the like.

Collects, examines, and organizes research and other business, legal or government documents.

Drafts and proofreads internal staff and external client communications, documents, etc.

Monitors current developments in relevant policy areas, including in data privacy, telecommunications, media, cybersecurity, antitrust, broadband technology, among other topics.

Coordinates and attends relevant meetings, symposia, conferences, and hearings; summarizes content of such events.

Assists in development and production of various issue trackers, including video, cybersecurity, and spectrum.

Assists NCTA with compliance on federal and state lobbying laws.

Responsible for maintaining research materials.

Manages general information requests from members and the public.

Provides administrative support as needed.

Participates in cross-departmental efforts to explore ad test new digital tools for use across NCTA to support the association’s advocacy efforts.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Background/Skills/Abilities Preferred:

Bachelor’s degree in political science, public policy or other social science related fields.

Minimum of 2 years related work experience preferred, particularly in a law firm or in a corporate legal department), Legal Assistant, or Paralegal.

Demonstrated ability to thoroughly research and distill various data into easily digestible formats.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously and follow through on issues in a timely manner.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Attention to detail and commitment to accuracy when writing.

Outstanding analytical thinking.

Demonstrated ability to deal with confidential/sensitive matters in a discrete and professional manner.

Possess a thoughtful and pragmatic approach to problems.

Ability to work as an effective and collaborative team player.

Strong knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Advanced user of technology including collaboration tools, databases and video conferencing tools.

What We Offer

NCTA believes that diversity of experience and perspective are strengths and seeks to continue to grow a highly committed, skilled, and collaborative staff. In addition to a highly competitive salary and bonus program, and a platform of extensive benefits, NCTA is committed to the development and overall wellbeing of our team members. We offer traditional (medical, dental, vision, flexible spending, life, AD&D, LTD, STD) and enhanced benefits such as parental leave, a wellbeing program, employee assistance program and commuting benefits. We also offer a robust 401k plan, a generous paid time off plan, paid holidays, and a paid winter break.

Equal Opportunity Employer

We at NCTA are committed to building a culture where diverse people, ideas, and experiences are welcomed, included, and celebrated; where our employees can thrive as they bring their best authentic selves to work every day. NCTA provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, political affiliation or veteran status in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment.

To Apply

Send your resume and one-page letter summarizing your interest, qualifications, and salary expectations. Please reference the Research Assistant position in your cover letter. Email your application to ksmith@ncta.com. Attention: VP, Human Resources, NCTA-The Internet and Television Association, 25 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20001 or apply here: