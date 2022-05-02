Government Relations Coordinator

NCTA-The Internet and Television Association (“NCTA”) – headquartered in Washington, D.C.- represents network innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and inspire consumers every day. Our industry supports 3 million American jobs and employs at least 300 people in every congressional district. NCTA’s member companies have a groundbreaking history and equally impressive vision for the future, emboldened by a spirit of innovation, creativity and passion to be the best.

This position normally operates in a professional office environment. However, remote work may take place due to COVID-19 and any other pandemic or for any reason as determined by NCTA’s CEO.

NCTA seeks a Department Coordinator who will provide high level, confidential, administrative support and project coordination for the Government Relations team; following up to ensure all team deliverables are prioritized and executed in a timely manner

Essential Functions:

Provides a wide range of administrative support to the Government Relations team.

· Responsible for extensive calendaring, requiring interaction with both internal and external executives and assistants, as well as consultants, to coordinate a variety of meetings, conferences and calls.

· Drafts and finalizes meeting agendas, correspondence, consultant reports, meeting minutes, briefing memos, and reviews materials for accuracy as required.

Tracks and reports on: legislative activities, including bills, dear colleague letters, hearings, mark-ups, and floor proceedings; briefings and other events, on or off the Hill, related to NCTA member company priorities.

Assists with preparation of presentations and briefing materials for meetings on Capitol Hill and coordinates distribution of materials to the Hill and member companies.

Compiles and disseminates information gathered from multiple sources on legislative issues critical to NCTA and its member companies.

Coordinates all aspects of internal/external meetings and serves as the liaison for the meeting participants.

Plans and organizes briefings, events, and annual trip(s) for Congressional Staff and Members of Congress.

Maintains databases of legislative and Member information relevant to NCTA’s priorities.

Drafts department’s weekly report for NCTA’s senior team, advocates, and member companies.

Researches and maintains contact lists for Government Relations Team and inputs data regularly into relevant dashboard/databases.

Maintains and processes invoices, expense reports, tracks vendor payment and PAC spending.

Monitors department spending based on budgets and accounting procedures.

Manages department subscriptions to publications and other tools and resources

Manages, catalogues, and organizes the department’s physical and electronic files.

Handles phone coverage, screening phone calls and appropriately directing callers.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Background/Skills/Abilities Preferred:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university or equivalent in experience.

Minimum of 3 years related work experience; prior experience supporting the government relations work of an organization.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously and follow through on issues in a timely manner.

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines while managing multiple tasks and changing priorities.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to deal with confidential/sensitive matters in a discrete and professional manner.

Advanced computer skills, including a thorough understanding and application of Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook, Power Point, Excel, and Word).

Ability to develop presentations and materials that are executive-ready.

Advanced user of technology including collaboration tools, databases and video conferencing tools.

To Apply

Send your resume and one-page letter summarizing your interest, qualifications, and salary expectations. Please reference the Government Relations Coordinator position in your cover letter. Email your application here or to ksmith@ncta.com. Attention: VP, Human Resources, NCTA-The Internet and Television Association, 25 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20001.

What We Offer

NCTA believes that diversity of experience and perspective are strengths and seeks to continue to grow a highly committed, skilled, and collaborative staff. In addition to a highly competitive salary and bonus program, and a platform of extensive benefits, NCTA is committed to the development and overall wellbeing of our team members. We offer traditional (medical, dental, vision, flexible spending, life, AD&D, LTD, STD) and enhanced benefits such as parental leave, a wellbeing program, employee assistance program and commuting benefits. We also offer a robust 401k plan, a generous paid time off plan, paid holidays, and a paid winter break.

Equal Opportunity Employer

We at NCTA are committed to building a culture where diverse people, ideas, and experiences are welcomed, included, and celebrated; where our employees can thrive as they bring their best authentic selves to work every day. NCTA provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, political affiliation or veteran status in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment.