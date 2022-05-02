Grassroots and PAC Coordinator

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a professional and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.

Summary:

Support and further expand a robust grassroots and PAC network, including enhanced advocacy and political programming through various strategic efforts and activities. Primary responsibilities include planning, implementing and executing existing grassroots and PAC programming to further educate and engage surgeon advocates; drafting content to complement existing programming; and developing additional recruitment tools and techniques to broaden and strengthen grassroots network and increase PAC participation.

This Exempt position will report to the Senior Manager, Political and Grassroots Engagement, in the ACS Division of Advocacy & Health Policy (DAHP). The position is based in our Washington, DC office and is a hybrid role.





Primary Responsibilities:

Regularly manage the SurgeonsVoice and SurgeonsPAC online platforms, including working with the federal legislative and political affairs team to develop innovative content and coordinated messaging to help promote ACS advocacy priorities and activities.





Draft grassroots alerts and PAC solicitations, supplementary e-communications, social media posts, toolkits, and advocacy-related content for facs.org and other ACS publications (Bulletin, monthly newsletter/recaps, etc.)





Create, update, and maintain vendor databases to ensure accurate data management and current key contact lists, and – as needed – assist PAC administrator with advocacy-related ACS Committee and Council data pulls.





Serve as a primary point of contact for the annual ACS Leadership and Advocacy Summit, including important logistics and programming, vendor management, material development, on-site coordination, member requests, and more.





Further develop and execute supplemental programs, including but not limited to Advocacy at Home (in-district meetings) and Advocate of the Year (recognition), to help motivate surgeon engagement in advocacy and political programming. Similar to the ACS Advocacy Summit, this includes coordinating all logistics, material development, scheduling, social media activity, and follow-up surrounding each program.





Provide support, and serve as a primary liaison to, the Health Policy Advisory Council (HPAC) and SurgeonsPAC Board leadership and membership. This includes regular outreach, staffing, logistics, and material development for quarterly meetings and teleconferences, creating content for monthly e-communications, and more.





As appropriate, attend grassroots and PAC community and industry events and meetings to further ACS’ leadership role among like-minded groups.





Other duties as assigned.





Required Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university required.





2-3+ years of professional experience in a similar or related role is preferred.





Working knowledge of legislative and political affairs processes, including grassroots mobilization and fundraising, required.





Previous campaign, grassroots, strategic advocacy, PAC, or Capitol Hill experience a strong plus.





Experience with database management software (Quorum, Democracy Direct (DDC)) strongly preferred.





Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook) required.





Familiarity interacting with internal and external stakeholders, and congressional offices.





Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) are required.





Strong attention to detail and ability to multi-task.





Exceptional organizational skills.





Interest in displaying a high level of enthusiasm and thriving in a fast-paced environment while also embracing personal time.





Highly self-motivated and proactive, comfortable working both independently and within a team environment.





Ability to establish productive working relationships (both internal and external) in a friendly and professional manner.





Social media savvy.

Physical/Work Environment: Fast paced with significant interpersonal interaction. No lifting over 20 pounds, minimal reaching bending and stooping. Performs work in a normal office environment with potentially lengthy hours online/in front of computer.

Other Necessary Requirements: Some evening or weekend duties, and occasional travel (i.e., quarterly) for activities such as out of town meetings, is required.

The American College of Surgeons is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If, because of a medical condition or disability, you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the employment process, please send an e-mail to recruitment@facs.org or call (312) 202-5000 and let us know the nature of your request and your contact information.