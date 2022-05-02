The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is seeking a Legislative Assistant, Federal Advocacy in our Washington, DC office. This individual will assist with and provide support for AAP’s advocacy efforts to Congress, regulatory, and judicial bodies and to other advocacy groups.

Working with the Director of Federal Advocacy and Child Welfare Policy, this individual will monitor, analyze, and report on legislative and regulatory activities within a wide-ranging and fast-paced legislative issues portfolio, including gun violence prevention, paid leave, safe sleep and product safety, environmental health and climate change, and the foster care system. They will represent the AAP at meetings with various interest groups, task forces, and child and health care coalitions as well as assist the Director with drafting and editing testimony, correspondence, legislative amendments and responses to regulatory rule making, background papers, etc.

We are looking for an individual with at least two years’ related experience in health or federal government arena required, preferably with work on Capitol Hill, in a federal agency, or with an association. A bachelor’s degree in a related field is required as well as substantive knowledge of federal legislative and regulatory processes. This individual must be a strategic thinker with superior writing skills and diligent attention-to-detail to coordinate a wide array of time-sensitive work. A successful candidate will be able to manage multiple priorities simultaneously and collaborate diplomatically with internal and external partners. Some travel and weekend work is required.

Hybrid work environment of 40% of work time in the office per month.

All AAP employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Requests for a medical or religious accommodation in regard to this vaccination can be submitted for consideration upon an offer of employment.

To learn more about the organization, see a full job description, and/or apply for the position, please visit https://www.aap.org/employment.

